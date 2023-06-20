Visit Phoenix Tech

June 20, 2023

Chandler Compadres Awards $2M to Local Charities

The Chandler Compadres recently hosted its annual “Give Day” with a giant $2 million check presentation for local nonprofits serving East Valley kids and families. It was the largest distribution in the organization’s 40-year history.

The Chandler Compadres gave $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. Ten other nonprofits received grants that make up the remaining $1 million.

The “staggering” amount of funds is a result of the Compadres members’ hard work planning and executing various philanthropic events throughout the year, said Martin Galindo, current president for the Compadres. Those events include a golf and poker tournament as well as its annual “Rock the Cause for Kids” celebration.

The check presentations celebrated a record fundraising year for the Compadres, which raises charitable dollars that go directly to nonprofits focused on improving the lives of youth and families in Arizona.

“Year after year, we have succeeded in raising the charitable giving bar, and we are privileged to present a gift of this size because it demonstrates our commitment to giving back to our community,” Galindo said. Since its inception, the Compadres has donated more than $16 million to charitable organizations.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit chandlercompadres.org.

