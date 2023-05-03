Celebrate Mother’s Day with Stemistry

Valley high school student Dylan Capshaw has a passion for flowers, coffee and entrepreneurship. Capshaw recently celebrated the opening of the second location of Stemistry, a coffee shop he created where customers can enjoy a variety of beverages and pastries and create their own flower bouquets.

“Since I was young, I’ve started various businesses and have created two nonprofits,” Capshaw said. “When the coronavirus pandemic sent me home from school, I started an online shop selling unique plants and flower arrangements I created using the landscaping in my yard. But my real passion has always been coffee. I saved up every penny I made from my online shop over the course of two years to open a coffee shop. Convincing my parents to allow me to start this project was the hardest thing I’ve done to date. When I finally got the green light, I found a space and used YouTube to learn how to conduct job interviews and more.”

Stemistry has locations in Scottsdale and downtown Phoenix. Floral-themed drinks on Stemistry’s menu include the rose latte, lavender latte and wild hibiscus latte. Drinks ordered for dine-in are served with mini bouquets. Pastries, sandwiches and salads are also available.

Capshaw would like to continue expanding Stemistry and growing the brand as well as the online store. “I’m really happy with the team I have created at Stemistry and I’m very excited to continue growing with them,” he said.

As a young entrepreneur, Capshaw has advice on making a dream a reality. “If you have a dream, goal or passion, start pushing yourself to achieve it. Most importantly, surround yourself with people who support you and want to see you succeed.”

Flowers for Mom

On May 10 from 5-6 p.m., Stemistry is hosting a flower bouquet-making class at its Scottsdale location taught by a professional florist. Materials will be provided, and guests will leave with the arrangement they create. The class costs $50 per person. To register, call 480-371-3118.

From May 10 through May 15, Stemistry will sell $15 Mother’s Day bouquets that come in a small mason jar.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit stemistry.com.