Celebrate Lunar New Year with Lucky Foods

Lunar New Year, which is celebrated in China and several other Asian countries, begins Jan. 21 to kick off the Year of the Rabbit, a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity. There are several places to enjoy traditional Lunar New Year foods in the Valley.

“The foods served during Lunar New Year celebrations are intended to bring prosperity, good fortune and a healthy year for all,” said John Banquil, president and CEO of Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill and Ling’s Wok Shop. “At both Ling & Louie’s and Ling’s Wok Shop, we’re serving several dishes with significant meaning. For example, both restaurants will serve various dumplings which symbolize wealth. Each restaurant will be serving special fish preparations to represent abundance. We’re also serving several special cocktails with different meanings. Peaches represent immortality, so we are offering a spicy peach margarita. Apples represent wisdom and knowledge, so we are offering an apple-flavored whiskey sour called Apples to Apples.”

Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with a two-week Lunar New Year celebration from Jan. 21 through Feb. 5 at its Scottsdale and Chandler locations. Ling & Louie’s Lunar New Year menu includes dim sum with dumplings, wontons and spring rolls; Szechuan sea bass with asparagus, green beans and dried chilies topped with pineapple salsa; and Longevity Noodles with grass-fed New York strip, as well as special cocktails.

Ling’s Wok Shop in Scottsdale is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit on Jan. 25 with a five-course Lunar New Year wine dinner in partnership with Jackson Family Wines with food and wine pairings and a traditional lion dance. The menu includes dumplings, Cantonese-style sea bass and Peking Duck. Tickets are $88.

Phoenix Chinese Week: From Jan. 21-22 at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, the Chinese Culture and Cuisine Festival features food trucks, a tea garden, traditional music and dance performances, and children’s activities. On Jan. 28, Great Wall Cuisine in Phoenix is hosting a Chinese New Year dinner with entertainment and food, including shrimp with walnuts, pork chow mein and sweet sesame balls. Tickets are $70 and must be purchased in advance.