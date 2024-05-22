Brunch, Learn and Taste at Mountain Shadows

Mountain Shadows is launching a summer series where guests can watch chefs create beautiful dishes and enjoy a delicious brunch at the resort with amazing mountain views. The monthly Brunch and Learn series highlights seasonal flavors and chef-crafted recipes.

In the intimate setting of the private dining room, guests will watch chefs prepare beautiful dishes while enjoying a beverage. After the demo, guests will be served a three-course brunch with a paired glass of wine or cocktail.

“We wanted to offer something a little more casual than our regular Sunday Supper Club dinners for the months of June through September,” said Mountain Shadows executive chef Charles Wiley. “These brunches begin with a cooking demonstration, so they are informative, interactive and fun. A beautiful three-course brunch follows, which will feature two of the dishes demonstrated.”

The events take place one Saturday a month at noon and each event features a different theme and a demo from one of Mountain Shadows’ chefs.

June 8: Spring veggies features recipes using fresh, organic vegetables and grains with chef Charles Wiley

July 13: Learn how to make stuffed tortellini and agnolotti with chef Alfred Muro

Aug. 10: Flavors of the Southwest showcases delicious flavorings and seasonings with chef Yulissa Acosta

Sept. 14: Sweets and treats features seasonal desserts with chef Jordan Stime

Brunch and Learn events cost $89, plus tax and gratuity. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit the Brunch and Learn site.