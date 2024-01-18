Barrett-Jackson Car Show to Benefit Several Charities

It’s every car-lover’s favorite time of year: the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale from Jan. 20-28. This much-anticipated event, put on by Barrett-Jackson, will again feature highly sought-after vehicles to be auctioned off for charity.

“The heartbeat of our Scottsdale Auction is, and always will be, the incredible collection of vehicles that cross our auction block throughout the week,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Our upcoming Scottsdale event is seeing extraordinary demand across the board with an unprecedented quality of consignments, and we’re anticipating a docket filled with exceptional collectibles every single day of the auction.”

Some celebrity cars on the docket include Nicolas Cage’s 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda, Tom Selleck’s 1953 Dodge Power Wagon Pickup, Nick Mason’s 1962 C-Type Proteus Re-Creation Roadster and much more.

Featured among the charitable offerings is a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ. Equipped with the Z07 Ultimate Performance Package and carbon-fiber wheels, the entire hammer price from the sale benefits the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation.

On Friday, Jan. 26, visitors can expect to see a 1968 Shelby GT350 re-creation donated to the Carroll Shelby Automotive Program at Northeast Texas Community College. Funds raised from the sale of this vehicle benefit the students enrolled in the program.

A 2023 custom Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, made in collaboration with Mattel as a life-size version of the Mattel RealTruck toy, will be on the lot. The entire hammer price will benefit Building Homes for Heroes, an organization dedicated to constructing and restoring homes for injured veterans.

The last of the charity cars is a 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse VIN 001 that will support JDRF’s mission to combat type 1 diabetes.

The event kicks off on Friday, Jan. 19, with its first-ever “Rock the Block” concert, headlined by Grammy Award-winning band Foreigner, who will be joined by the Phoenix Children’s Chorus. The opening acts include Night Ranger and Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock’s “Proof is in the Pudding” contest winner, Eleeza.

“We are thrilled to perform alongside Foreigner at Barrett-Jackson’s ‘Rock the Block’ concert,” said Troy Meeker, managing artistic director of Phoenix Children’s Chorus. “This collaboration not only showcases the talent and versatility of our choristers but also provides a unique opportunity for our community to come together through the universal language of music.”

For more behind this Frontdoor and to purchase tickets, visit barrett-jackson.com.