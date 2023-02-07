Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard

Feb. 7, 2023

Bag Full of Soul

The countdown is on! Only four days until Superbowl LVII means it’s game time for finalizing your look on the big day. A local luxury designer is scoring big with its new football leather handbag collection, the perfect accessory and conversation piece for Sunday.

The idea came to life when Soul Carrier’s founder, Jennifer Paige Boonlorn, sought to incorporate the same leather used to manufacture professional footballs into her new luxury line. The designer connected with Tannery Row in Chicago and learned the Chi-town company distributes Horween leather, and, voilà, the elevated handbag collection was born.

The Soul Carrier Football Leather Clutch has a textured exterior and a microsuede cream lining. A detachable tassel and two gold-tone D-rings provide the ability to attach a strap, converting the clutch into a cross-body shoulder bag. Retailing for $220, the handbag measures approximately 7×11 inches and is expected to sell out this month.

Soul Carrier’s Card Purse measures approximately 5×3 inches and retails for $90. Ethically sourced cowhide provides durability and simple maintenance. Stylish design elements include a rounded shape, reinforced edges, tassel and a velvety-soft microsuede liner in gray. The card purse fits in the clutch and is also expected to sell out this February.

If you’re looking to scoop up a Soul Carrier in time for Sunday, local resorts, including The Phoenician, Arizona Biltmore and JW Marriott Camelback Inn, sell the handbags on property, in resort stores. Additionally, the football leather collection, along with the designer’s full accessory line, can be purchased at soulcarrier.com.

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
