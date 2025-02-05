Avondale Toyota Donates Over $500,000 to Arizona Community

Avondale Toyota, a family-owned business in the West Valley, announced a successful year of charitable giving. In 2024, the organization distributed over $500,000 to 59 organizations across the Phoenix metro area.

“The Avondale Toyota team prides itself on the ability to give back to our local communities,” said Kamal Charef, general manager of Avondale Toyota. “As a local independent business in the West Valley, we are proud to be involved with a variety of programs and provide services that impact thousands of lives.”

The dealership’s philanthropic efforts span a wide range of community needs, from education and youth development to food security and recreational opportunities. Key initiatives include the Big Summer Giveback backpack drive for West Valley elementary schools, the Avondale Championship Cup benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, and holiday food drives with local churches like Phoenix First Apostolic Church and nonprofit Meals of Joy.

Avondale Toyota’s contributions as a company are directed by team members who work at the store. This means that the organizations that benefit from Avondale Toyota’s monetary or volunteer contributions align with the company’s values and typically are a passion project of one of their team members.

Avondale Toyota also sponsors a variety of City of Avondale events, including Avondazzle Dash, Avondale Winterfest, Creepin’ Candy Crawl, Eggstravaganza, Avondale Fiesta, Kids Fest and more. Avondale Toyota also sponsors The City of Avondale Parks & Recs Youth Sports Soccer League as well as NFL Youth Flag Football across the West Valley. In addition, Avondale Toyota hosts free community events at its dealership, including car shows, “make and take” paint nights, Trunk or Treat events and more.

