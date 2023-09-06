Athletes for Arizona Launches

Last month, more than 600 students gathered for the kickoff of Athletes for Arizona, a collaborative statewide partnership between The Be Kind People Project, Arizona Community Foundation and Athletes for Hope.

Through this innovative partnership, Athletes for Arizona will deliver physical activity programming, education on healthy living, mental health education and increased sports participation in elementary and middle schools across Arizona.

Athletes for Arizona aims to galvanize sports philanthropy statewide by connecting people and organizations that value the way sports and physical activity enrich the community. The initiative is designed to support youth in underserved communities, with a focus on three main pillars: education, mental and physical health, and advocacy and equity.

Athletes for Arizona hopes to engage expert partners to create bold solutions that inspire more youth to participate in healthy lifestyles, including physical activity and sports participation. The initiative will deliver comprehensive school wellness programs and expand youth sports opportunities throughout the state.

Through this collaborative effort, Arizona can lead in improving overall health and wellness and create strong future leaders for the state. Qualified Title I Arizona schools interested in participating in the AFA pilot program are encouraged to apply.

For more behind this Frontdoor, go to Athletes for Arizona.