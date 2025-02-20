Arizona Students Invited to Enter Holocaust Impact Video Contest

The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is conducting its 3rd Annual Oskar Knoblauch Holocaust Impact Video Creator Contest. Arizona middle and high school students are invited to create a short video using the story of an Arizona Holocaust survivor to educate viewers about the Holocaust. The submission deadline is March 28, 2025.

This contest is pioneering a new approach to preserving survivor stories, using innovative storytelling to reach a global audience. By publishing the videos online, the program ensures these powerful testimonies remain accessible worldwide while also highlighting survivor testimony databases as valuable resources for students and educators.

Arizona has been home to many Holocaust survivors, and each has a unique story of loss, survival, resilience and hope. Their stories help define the history of the Holocaust for future generations and reinforce the mission of Never Forget, Never Again.

A team of Arizona Holocaust educators will judge the contest. Winners will receive a cash award and be recognized during an awards ceremony at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azjhs.org.