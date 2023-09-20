Arizona Coyotes and Equality Health Announce Innovative Partnership

The Arizona Coyotes and Equality Health announced a new partnership focused on creating a stronger, healthier and more vibrant Arizona while growing the game of hockey. As part of the agreement, Equality Health will serve as the “Official Partner of the Arizona Coyotes and the Arizona Coyotes Street Hockey League.”

The Coyotes Street Hockey League is a Phoenix metro-wide ball hockey league designed to provide kids with an easier entry point into the sport of hockey. The 10-week program, which is currently running in Gilbert, will launch in Scottsdale and other Phoenix metro cities beginning this season. As part of the program, Equality Health and the Coyotes will help schools organize street hockey leagues and provide schools with rinks, apparel, equipment, sticks and hockey balls, as well as promotional items for giveaways.

In addition, Equality Health will sponsor the Coyotes’ “Raise the Pack Physical Education Curriculum program.” The program, run by the Coyotes Hockey Development Department, will hold clinics during physical education classes at schools across the metro area. The program will educate more than 10,000 students about the game of hockey and provide them with an opportunity to play a new sport.

“We are thrilled to forge this trailblazing partnership with the Arizona Coyotes,” said Hugh Lytle, founder and CEO of Equality Health. “Healthy communities begin with social connections and an active lifestyle. Helping make hockey accessible to Hispanic and minority communities and everyone in the Valley underscores Equality Health’s commitment to leveling the playing field so people can live longer and healthier lives.”

The Coyotes and Equality Health Foundation will also introduce the “Equality Health Champions” recognition program this year. Throughout the Coyotes 2023-24 regular season, four community “playmakers” will be recognized during Coyotes games at Mullett Arena for advancing health and well-being in diverse, underserved communities.

As a result of the partnership, the Coyotes will also support the “Festival de la Salud” healthy fall festival, run annually in November by the Equality Health Foundation. Through this local community event, the Coyotes and Equality Health will support health education, screenings and community resource connections; distribute fresh produce; and donate 1,000 turkeys to families in need over the Thanksgiving holiday.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org and nhl.com/coyotes.