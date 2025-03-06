Visit Grand Canyon Conservancy

March 6, 2025

Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children Announces $1M Donation From Londen Family

The Londen Family

Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children recently announced that the Londen family has made a $1 million donation commitment to fund the transformation of ACFC’s program wing, marking a pivotal moment in the organization’s efforts to become a state-of-the-art facility.

Rendering of Ava’s Tree House Living Room

The upgraded space will further ACFC’s mission, providing comprehensive support to families battling pediatric cancer, including tutoring, K9 therapy and financial assistance, ensuring families have access to the resources they need.

The partnership between ACFC and this local family began in 2018 with the inaugural Tom Londen Golf Classic, an annual golf tournament honoring the family’s late father, Tom Londen. Since its establishment, the event has continued to grow each year, providing vital support to ACFC and helping countless families navigate the challenges of pediatric cancer. Now, with the Londen family’s donation commitment, this partnership enters a new chapter, enabling ACFC to expand its reach and continue serving as a reliable, steadfast resource.

“Thank you, Londen family, for your incredible support and commitment to our mission,” said Chrisie Abramo, founder and president of ACFC. “We are immensely grateful for Cheryl, Matt and Caroline, Alex and Tara, Phillip and Katherine, Andy and Josh, Liz and Danny, and the entire Londen family. Your dedication and passion for helping others make a profound difference in the lives of so many. Together, we are making an incredible difference.”

This gift will transform the program wing of the ACFC facility, a space where children and their families can receive social, emotional and financial support. The newly upgraded space will include dedicated areas for counseling, art and play therapy, and quiet rest zones, ensuring families have the support they need in a welcoming environment. Thanks to the generosity of the Londen family, ACFC is making great strides toward becoming a national model for comprehensive pediatric cancer support.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azcancerfoundation.org.

About Karen Werner

Karen Werner is the editor of Frontdoors Media. She is a writer, editor and media consultant. She has interned at The New Yorker, worked at Parents Magazine, edited five books and founded several local magazines. Her work has appeared in Sunset, Mental Floss and the Saturday Evening Post.
