2023 Class of Piper Fellows Announced

This week, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust recognized nine dedicated nonprofit leaders for their record of impact in Maricopa County. Named the 2023 Class of Piper Fellows, all will receive fellowships for study, reflection and growth.

The Fellows are:

Ryan Corry , chief philanthropy officer, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

, chief philanthropy officer, Kate Fassett , chief advancement officer, Valleywise Health Foundation

, chief advancement officer, Carmen Guerrero , executive director, Cultural Coalition, Inc.

, executive director, Matthew Kasper , artistic and general director, Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras

, artistic and general director, Monique Lopez , chief operating officer, UMOM New Day Centers, Inc.

, chief operating officer, Shelby Pedersen , CEO, ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth

, CEO, David Roche , Dickey Family director and CEO, Heard Museum

, Dickey Family director and CEO, Torrie A. Taj , CEO, Child Crisis Arizona

, CEO, Kris Andrew Volcheck, DDS, founding president and CEO, Brighter Way Institute

The new class becomes part of the larger Piper Fellows network, which is now a community of 111 Fellows. The 2023 Piper Fellows will participate in self-designed professional development “sabbaticals” focused on strengthening leadership skills and exploring programs that can help nonprofits become more effective and resilient.

A Piper Fellowship supports professional development, study and travel for the Fellow, including a respite activity that allows the Fellow to reflect on learnings. Additionally, the Fellowship supports related professional development for the staff and/or board of a Fellow’s organization.

“Our commitment to supporting nonprofit leadership extends beyond financial contributions. By offering fellowship sabbaticals and access to the robust network of Piper Fellows, we aim to create a life-changing culture of care and empowerment within the sector,” said Steve Zabilski, president and CEO of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. “We envision a future where nonprofit executives can lead with vitality, embracing challenges with fresh perspectives and innovative solutions.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit pipertrust.org.