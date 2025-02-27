100 Black Men of Phoenix Names New President

100 Black Men of Phoenix (The 100) announced the appointment of Rabbanni FurQaan as the organization’s new president, marking the first leadership transition for the nonprofit in a decade. FurQaan succeeds Prentice D. Moore, who has served as president for the past 10 years and now assumes the title of president emeritus.

This leadership change coincides with the introduction of a newly appointed board, including a few continuing members who are poised to build on the organization’s mission to improve the quality of life within their communities and enhance educational and economic opportunities for people of color.

As president, FurQaan is committed to paying it forward by strengthening the organization that helped shape him and ensuring future generations receive the same guidance and opportunities. As a junior high and high school student, he actively participated in the organization’s programs and later earned the prestigious Michael Hale Scholarship from The 100, allowing him to attend Arizona State University. He joined the board in 2018, leading marketing efforts for the nonprofit before stepping into his new role as president.

“Our future is built on the foundation of strong leadership, engaged mentorship and unwavering community support,” FurQaan said. “I am honored to step into this role and continue the legacy of service, empowerment and excellence that 100 Black Men of Phoenix stands for.”

FurQaan has outlined the following key priorities to guide his tenure: strengthening committees and programming, expanding resources, increasing awareness and fostering effective mentorship.

100 Black Men of Phoenix was founded in 1988 and is composed of professional African American men dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Phoenix metro area. Through mentorship, education and economic empowerment initiatives, the organization fosters opportunities for BIPOC youth and strengthens the broader community.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit 100blackmenofphoenix.com.