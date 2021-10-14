Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

Oct. 14, 2021

Heart Ball Committee Gathers for Addressing Luncheon Traditions, Raises Funds

Maja Langbein, Heart Ball Chairman Jennifer Moser, Suzi Hilton & Amanda Garmany

The Event: Heart Ball Addressing Luncheon

The Cause: American Heart Association

Event Date: October 1, 2021

Location: Ocean 44

Fashion Show: Neiman Marcus

Notable Moments: The annual event where committee members gather to assemble the Heart Ball invitations also raises funds to cover the postage with an incredible raffle. Packages from beloved Valley retailers and restaurants successfully raised funds from committee members to support their efforts to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke.

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Jodi & Jeff Mastro
Betty McRae & Cay Cowie
Molly Stockley & Jill Krigsten Riley
Denise Voss & Racquel Miller
Vicki Vaughn & Bea Rocklin
The stuffing of the invitations!
Fashion Show by Neiman Marcus

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Event Photos, Society
Visit Larsen Leaderboard

Recent Stories

Heart Ball Committee Gathers for Addressing Luncheon Traditions, Raises Funds

Heart Ball Committee Gathers for Addressing Luncheon Traditions, Raises Funds

‘Brunch for Love’ Delivers Impact and Stories of Perseverance for Child Crisis Arizona

‘Brunch for Love’ Delivers Impact and Stories of Perseverance for Child Crisis Arizona

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Announces $3M in Grants, Including Awards to 15 Arizona Nonprofits

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Announces $3M in Grants, Including Awards to 15 Arizona Nonprofits

Phoenix Art Museum Receives First Major National Endowment for the Humanities Grant in Nearly a Decade

Phoenix Art Museum Receives First Major National Endowment for the Humanities Grant in Nearly a Decade

Back to Top