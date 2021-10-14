Heart Ball Committee Gathers for Addressing Luncheon Traditions, Raises Funds
Maja Langbein, Heart Ball Chairman Jennifer Moser, Suzi Hilton & Amanda Garmany
The Event: Heart Ball Addressing Luncheon
The Cause: American Heart Association
Event Date: October 1, 2021
Location: Ocean 44
Fashion Show: Neiman Marcus
Notable Moments: The annual event where committee members gather to assemble the Heart Ball invitations also raises funds to cover the postage with an incredible raffle. Packages from beloved Valley retailers and restaurants successfully raised funds from committee members to support their efforts to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios
More in: Event Photos, Society