Oct. 8, 2021

Friends of the HonorHealth NICU Gather for a Fabulous High Tea

Photo: Stacy Lovell, Stephanie Mahrer & Mitzie Warner

The Event: Fourth Annual NICU High Tea

The Cause: HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center Level III NICU

Event Date: September 23, 2021

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Event Co-Chairs: Stacy Lovell & Mitzie Warner

Presenting Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers

Dollars Raised: $230,000+

Florist: Cactus Flower Florists

Notable Moments: Stacy Lovell, a NICU mom, shared her personal story of the darkest hours of her life after it was necessary to deliver her twins extremely early due to her health complications. She shared that today her children continue to survive and thrive due to the exceptional care they all received at HonorHealth NICU. Karrie Francois, MD, the Perinatal Medical Director for HonorHealth, shared her personal involvement with NICU families as she strives to ensure the best possible outcome for at-risk pregnancies, including Stacy Lovell’s journey. 

Photos courtesy of HonorHealth Foundation

Dr. Karrie Francois
Jared Langkilde, President & CEO of HonorHealth Foundation, with Erika and Roger Greaves
The Valley Toyota Dealers Table
NICU Kids Lucas Tirone, Brandon Lovell, Aubrey Lovell & Emma Lucas

