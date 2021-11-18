Compassion With Fashion Raises $1.3M for Arizona Humane Society

Adoptable puppy Greer joined the Lindstrom Family

The Event: 2021 Compassion with Fashion – Compassion in Bloom

The Cause: Arizona Humane Society

Event Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort

Event Co-Chairs: Courtney Beller & Mandy Holmes

Fashion Show Designer: Fashions provided by students of the Herberger Institute of Design and the Arts of Arizona State University

Honorary Chair: Patty Withycombe

Presenting Sponsor: PetSmart Charities

Dollars raised: $1.3 million

Notable Moments: The event celebrated the new, state-of-the-art Papago Park Campus which broke ground on November 4 and debuted the new logo for the Arizona Humane Society. AHS announced that they had saved more 115,000 lives in the last seven years. Belle, a young puppy who was near death from Parvo virus, was highlighted in the program. Sadly, most shelters have to euthanize dogs with the virus, but AHS can often successfully treat this disease in their Parvo Puppy ICU. Belle is now happy and healthy, and walked the runway with her adoptive family.

Photos courtesy of Arizona Humane Society

AHS Board Chair Andrea Marconi and Katherine Cecala

Co-Chairs Courtney Beller and Mandy Holmes

Joelle Hadley-Alexander and Daryl Weil

Belle with AHS veterinary technician, Angie Lackmann, and her parents, Nicole and Aaron

Kris Gibney Williams and Family

Duffy McMahon, Bretta Nelson and Pat McMahon

AHS President & CEO Dr. Steven Hansen

Fashion Show