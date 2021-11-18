Compassion With Fashion Raises $1.3M for Arizona Humane Society
Adoptable puppy Greer joined the Lindstrom Family
The Event: 2021 Compassion with Fashion – Compassion in Bloom
The Cause: Arizona Humane Society
Event Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021
Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort
Event Co-Chairs: Courtney Beller & Mandy Holmes
Fashion Show Designer: Fashions provided by students of the Herberger Institute of Design and the Arts of Arizona State University
Honorary Chair: Patty Withycombe
Presenting Sponsor: PetSmart Charities
Dollars raised: $1.3 million
Notable Moments: The event celebrated the new, state-of-the-art Papago Park Campus which broke ground on November 4 and debuted the new logo for the Arizona Humane Society. AHS announced that they had saved more 115,000 lives in the last seven years. Belle, a young puppy who was near death from Parvo virus, was highlighted in the program. Sadly, most shelters have to euthanize dogs with the virus, but AHS can often successfully treat this disease in their Parvo Puppy ICU. Belle is now happy and healthy, and walked the runway with her adoptive family.
Photos courtesy of Arizona Humane Society