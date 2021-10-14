‘Brunch for Love’ Delivers Impact and Stories of Perseverance for Child Crisis Arizona
Leah Dines, Torrie Taj, Brigitte Rapatz, Amy Sanders & Rachel Cooper – Photo by Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels
The Event: Brunch for Love
The Cause: Child Crisis Arizona
Event Date: October 1, 2021
Location: Arizona Biltmore and virtually
Lead Event Underwriters: The Bidstrup Foundation & General Dynamics
Dollars Raised: $600,000+
Notable Moments: Organization CEO, Torrie Taj, shared several incredible updates including: “Today, I am able to share that Child Crisis Arizona has grown services tremendously in the past 18 months in spite of the daily challenges brought about by the pandemic. Our workforce, a team of over 350 professionals, have remained strong and resourceful, investing in those who need our services, now more than ever.” Child Crisis Arizona provided 69,916 nights of care to children in need in 2020.
