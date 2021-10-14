‘Brunch for Love’ Delivers Impact and Stories of Perseverance for Child Crisis Arizona

Leah Dines, Torrie Taj, Brigitte Rapatz, Amy Sanders & Rachel Cooper – Photo by Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels

The Event: Brunch for Love

The Cause: Child Crisis Arizona

Event Date: October 1, 2021

Location: Arizona Biltmore and virtually

Lead Event Underwriters: The Bidstrup Foundation & General Dynamics

Dollars Raised: $600,000+

Notable Moments: Organization CEO, Torrie Taj, shared several incredible updates including: “Today, I am able to share that Child Crisis Arizona has grown services tremendously in the past 18 months in spite of the daily challenges brought about by the pandemic. Our workforce, a team of over 350 professionals, have remained strong and resourceful, investing in those who need our services, now more than ever.” Child Crisis Arizona provided 69,916 nights of care to children in need in 2020.

To see a recording of the event, click here.

Jane Blacker & Susan Wain – Photo by Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels Photography

Jeff Friesen with Richard and Rachel Herold – Photo by Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels Photography

Child Crisis Arizona board chair Byron Sarhangian & Matt Mason

Supporters from General Dynamics – Photo by Sierra Drake

The Mobile Mini Table – Photo by Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels Photography

Hafeez Ahmed-Momoh, former foster child & testimony speaker – Photo by Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels

Members of the Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club – Photo by Sierra Drake

Supporters from Executive Council Charities – Photo by Sierra Drake