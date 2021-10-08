Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

Oct. 8, 2021

AZ Animal Welfare League Celebrates 50 Years of Saving Animals in Need

The Event: An Evening to Paws 2021 

The Cause: Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA

Event Date: September 25, 2021 

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia  

Event Co-Chairs: Nicole Dulimba & Karen Johnson

Honorees: Pawsitive Impact Honoree – Bob Kroll | 100,000 Lives Saved Honoree – Judith Gardner

Entertainment: Nate Nathan & the MacDaddy O’s 

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins 

Emcee: Kristy Siefkin 

Décor: Bloom & Blueprint 

Leading Sponsors: Presenting Sponsor – Petsmart Charities Platinum Sponsor – Pederson Group 

Dollars Raised: $400,000+

Notable Moments: In honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary, the evening featured a look back at AAWL through the decades. The evening was a celebration and tribute to the over 100,000 lives saved since AAWL & SPCA was founded in 1971. President & CEO Alessandra Navidad, shared the inspiring vision for the future of the organization as they grow and continue to save the lives of vulnerable pets in our community. The crowd melted when Domino, a 6 week old orphaned kitten, took the stage and meowed purrfectly on cue into the podium!

Photos courtesy of AAWL

Kristy Siefkin, Thida Dettinger, Sonia Breslow & Judith Gardner
Honoree Bob Kroll
Amrita Sahasrabudhe
John Shown with Karl
AAWL President & CEO Alessandra Navidad
Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-O’s

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
