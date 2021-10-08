AZ Animal Welfare League Celebrates 50 Years of Saving Animals in Need
The Event: An Evening to Paws 2021
The Cause: Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA
Event Date: September 25, 2021
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia
Event Co-Chairs: Nicole Dulimba & Karen Johnson
Honorees: Pawsitive Impact Honoree – Bob Kroll | 100,000 Lives Saved Honoree – Judith Gardner
Entertainment: Nate Nathan & the MacDaddy O’s
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Emcee: Kristy Siefkin
Décor: Bloom & Blueprint
Leading Sponsors: Presenting Sponsor – Petsmart Charities | Platinum Sponsor – Pederson Group
Dollars Raised: $400,000+
Notable Moments: In honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary, the evening featured a look back at AAWL through the decades. The evening was a celebration and tribute to the over 100,000 lives saved since AAWL & SPCA was founded in 1971. President & CEO Alessandra Navidad, shared the inspiring vision for the future of the organization as they grow and continue to save the lives of vulnerable pets in our community. The crowd melted when Domino, a 6 week old orphaned kitten, took the stage and meowed purrfectly on cue into the podium!
Photos courtesy of AAWL