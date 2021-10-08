AZ Animal Welfare League Celebrates 50 Years of Saving Animals in Need

The Event: An Evening to Paws 2021

The Cause: Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA

Event Date: September 25, 2021

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia

Event Co-Chairs: Nicole Dulimba & Karen Johnson

Honorees: Pawsitive Impact Honoree – Bob Kroll | 100,000 Lives Saved Honoree – Judith Gardner

Entertainment: Nate Nathan & the MacDaddy O’s

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Emcee: Kristy Siefkin

Décor: Bloom & Blueprint

Leading Sponsors: Presenting Sponsor – Petsmart Charities | Platinum Sponsor – Pederson Group

Dollars Raised: $400,000+

Notable Moments: In honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary, the evening featured a look back at AAWL through the decades. The evening was a celebration and tribute to the over 100,000 lives saved since AAWL & SPCA was founded in 1971. President & CEO Alessandra Navidad, shared the inspiring vision for the future of the organization as they grow and continue to save the lives of vulnerable pets in our community. The crowd melted when Domino, a 6 week old orphaned kitten, took the stage and meowed purrfectly on cue into the podium!

Photos courtesy of AAWL

Kristy Siefkin, Thida Dettinger, Sonia Breslow & Judith Gardner

Honoree Bob Kroll

Amrita Sahasrabudhe

John Shown with Karl

AAWL President & CEO Alessandra Navidad