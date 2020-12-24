30th Annual ‘Poinsettia Tea’ a Huge Success for Duet’s Programs for Seniors in Need

The Event: 30th Annual Poinsettia Tea

The Cause: Duet: Partners In Health & Aging

Event Date: December 6, 2020

Event Emcee: Destry Jetton of Arizona Midday

Entertainment: The Ames-Apperson Duet

Dosia Carlson “KARED About” Award Recipient: Dr. Pauline Komnenich

Platinum Event Sponsor: SRP

Silver Event Sponsor: Fry’s Food Stores

Dollars raised: $140,000

Notable Moments: More than 400 supporters tuned in from near and far from the comfort of their own homes for a packed hour of fun and philanthropy. Funds raised will support Duet’s mission to promote health and well-being through vitally needed, free-of-charge services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities, and grandfamilies! The Duet staff could not be more humbled, grateful, and inspired by this vibrant source of help and hope for thousands of seniors who rely on their services through this 30th annual holiday tradition.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Duet

Exectuive Director Ann Wheat & Honoree Dr. Pauline Komnenich

Emcee Destry Jetton

Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson, Duet’s Founding Executive Director

2020 Tea Committee Introductions

Tina Lopez, Director of Development

Poinsettia Tea Package Pick Up

Wendy Cohen, Senior Director of Services

Duet Tea from Home Set-Up

Janet Richards, Family Caregiver Services Manager