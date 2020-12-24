- Fresh Start, T.W. Lewis Foundation Distribute Gift Cards for 100 Women and FamiliesPosted 3 days ago
30th Annual ‘Poinsettia Tea’ a Huge Success for Duet’s Programs for Seniors in Need
The Event: 30th Annual Poinsettia Tea
The Cause: Duet: Partners In Health & Aging
Event Date: December 6, 2020
Event Emcee: Destry Jetton of Arizona Midday
Entertainment: The Ames-Apperson Duet
Dosia Carlson “KARED About” Award Recipient: Dr. Pauline Komnenich
Platinum Event Sponsor: SRP
Silver Event Sponsor: Fry’s Food Stores
Dollars raised: $140,000
Notable Moments: More than 400 supporters tuned in from near and far from the comfort of their own homes for a packed hour of fun and philanthropy. Funds raised will support Duet’s mission to promote health and well-being through vitally needed, free-of-charge services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities, and grandfamilies! The Duet staff could not be more humbled, grateful, and inspired by this vibrant source of help and hope for thousands of seniors who rely on their services through this 30th annual holiday tradition.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of Duet