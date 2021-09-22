Duet: Partners In Health + Aging Fight Isolation While Attempting to Set Guinness World Record

Duet: Partners In Health + Aging, along with partners Televëda and Cigna, invite the community to a high-energy online bingo game as they attempt to set a Guinness World Records® title for the most viewers of a bingo livestream on a bespoke platform. This free event on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. is open to all age groups.

The goal behind this event is to raise global awareness about the importance of social connectedness for mental well-being and encourage the entire community across all ages to come together in a safe and fun way to celebrate this new modern aging. According to a recent Pew study, over two-thirds of adults over 65 are online today. They’re redefining aging by turning to a digital social life. But there remains a digital divide as many are unsure of their ability to use technology, leaving them unmotivated to try. The pandemic has shown that the best way for the community to help older adult family members beat loneliness is by getting them an internet connection, device and a patient teacher.

“The pandemic is hard for everyone, especially for those who are at risk. But we have also witnessed our older adult communities growing stronger and bolder. What better way to bring everyone together than with the unified mission of setting a world record for bingo?” said Shruti Gurudanti, co-founder of Televëda. “Our mission is to take back what belongs to each one of us: the ability not only to stay connected but thrive together while living our best lives ever.”

Individuals, recreation centers, community health centers and nonprofits must pre-register to be counted toward the world record title and will receive instructions on how to join in and use their bingo cards. Individuals can also choose to play the game by visiting any of the host venue locations. Transportation partner, Envoy America, is offering free rides.

Televëda is a social venture with a mission to combat social isolation for older adults and adults with special needs. It is a virtual classes and community management platform that civic organizations (such as cities, counties, health systems, nonprofits and adult daycare centers) use to deliver live virtual content.

Duet: Partners In Health + Aging is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote health and well-being through vitally needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandfamilies. Duet’s free-of-charge services are available in the greater Phoenix area.To learn more, visit televeda.com/bingo or duetaz.org.