Duet Founder Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson Dies of COVID-19

The Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging’s founder, The Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson, died from complications due to COVID-19 on January 13, two days following her 91st birthday.

Only days before her passing, Duet was preparing to feature her in a video commemorating Duet’s 40th anniversary. A dynamo all her decades, she remained active with Duet, and was the heart and soul of our organization.

Four decades ago, Carlson’s empathy for the plight of senior citizens heightened. She called them the “invisible elderly.” Many needed help with basics, such as grocery shopping and rides to medical appointments.

To realize her vision of a community where every person ages with compassion, dignity, and hope, in 1981 she founded Beatitudes Center for Developing Older Adult Resources (DOAR). In 2009, the name was changed to Duet: Partners In Health & Aging.

A few months ago, looking toward Duet’s 40th year, Carlson said, “I think the legacy of Duet includes enriched living for thousands of older persons, hope for caregivers, guidance for grandfamilies, and healthier congregations. In my 90th year, I give thanks for all who support this magnificent organization.”

Despite requiring some physical assistance like the seniors she had helped, Carlson focused on extending gratitude to others. Duet’s donors, volunteers, and staff along with the tens of thousands of vulnerable older adults who have been served over 40 years, comprise the Duet community which owes its start to this one woman.

