Drowning Prevention Coalition Honors Heroes Amongst Us

Posted By on September 16, 2021
Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Ed Swift of Swift Office Solutions

The Event: Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona (DPCA) 2021 Awards Breakfast

Event Date: August 26, 2021

Location: Rio Vista Recreation Center in Peoria

Honorees: Jodi Layton, President’s Award | Ed Swift, Lifetime Achievement Award | Emily & Lindsay Beadle, Jessica Curtis Advocacy Award | Maria Hechanova, Media Award | Swimhaus Swim School, Corporate Award | Kim Lipsky, Linda S. Kirby Water Award

Event Sponsors: City of Peoria, SRP Safety Connection & City of Peoria Aquatics

For more information visit preventdrownings.org

Photos courtesy of DPCA

Emily & Lindsey Beadle were honored with the Jessica Curtis Advocacy Award for their work to educate their community about water safety.
Maria Hechanova of azfamily 3TV / CBS 5 was the Media Award recipient as a champion of water safety news coverage
Jodi Layton of Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation was the recipient of the President’s Award
Kimberly Dawn Jenkins, Verde River Institute River Ranger was recognized as the Linda S. Kirby Water Award recipient for her being a consistent champion for water safety.
Lori Schmidt from the City of Scottsdale, Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona President
The breakfast event included a statewide panel that shared best practices and wins for water safety during the pandemic.
Attendees included many first responders who are on the front lines of water safety throughout the state.

