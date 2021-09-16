Don't miss
Drowning Prevention Coalition Honors Heroes Amongst Us
Posted By Frontdoors Media on September 16, 2021
The Event: Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona (DPCA) 2021 Awards Breakfast
Event Date: August 26, 2021
Location: Rio Vista Recreation Center in Peoria
Honorees: Jodi Layton, President’s Award | Ed Swift, Lifetime Achievement Award | Emily & Lindsay Beadle, Jessica Curtis Advocacy Award | Maria Hechanova, Media Award | Swimhaus Swim School, Corporate Award | Kim Lipsky, Linda S. Kirby Water Award
Event Sponsors: City of Peoria, SRP Safety Connection & City of Peoria Aquatics
For more information visit preventdrownings.org
Photos courtesy of DPCA