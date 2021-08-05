Drive-Thru Back-to-School Event Helps Hundreds of Disadvantaged Kids

Hundreds of disadvantaged children in the Murphy School District and the surrounding Phoenix area participated in a drive-thru resource fair and received school uniforms, food boxes, hygiene kits, shoes and much more.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected thousands of families across the Valley who have lost jobs, been furloughed, or have otherwise seen their income dry up with no warning over the past few months.

However, beyond the sickness and the social distancing, there’s one group that is easily overlooked: school children. Through public support of Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Back-to-School event, hundreds of children in the community received much-needed supplies for the school year.

Phoenix Rescue Mission is a leading provider of Christ-centered, life-transforming solutions to persons facing hunger, homelessness, addiction, and trauma. The nonprofit Mission, which has been operating since 1952, is asking the public for support of its many programs designed to transform lives, including Hope for Hunger Food Bank, Hope Coach Street Outreach, Temporary Shelter Programs, Men’s Addiction Recovery Program and the Changing Lives Center for Women and Children.

PhoenixRescueMission.org