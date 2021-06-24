Dress for Success Phoenix Announces Leadership Transition

Lisa Doromal

The Founder of Dress for Success Phoenix, Lisa Doromal, has announced that she will be stepping away as CEO of the organization by the end of 2021.

“I look at what we’ve built together over the past 14 years — a strong, growing organization with proven impact and stakeholders who believe in what we do. Because of the community’s generosity and our remarkable team, women who first come through our doors to change their clothes are given the care and resources needed to change their lives,” Doromal said. “I will always remain the proud founder of Dress for Success Phoenix, and now it is time for me to pass the baton and watch this mission thrive as I move on to my next chapter. I am forever grateful.”

Launching in 2009, Dress for Success Phoenix is a vital catalyst for social change and empowering women, garnering strong support from the Arizona community, and becoming one of the top global affiliates of Dress for Success Worldwide.

Initially, Dress for Success Phoenix provided women with suiting services to help them secure employment. The mission evolved to now provide apparel and a full spectrum of support that helps women build skills, develop networks and advance in their careers, empowering thousands of women in Maricopa County and through their Mobile Career Centers to date. In 2020 alone, the Phoenix affiliate served 1,612 clients, with generous supporters contributing in-kind and financial donations worth over $2 million dollars.

“Lisa’s lasting impact and legacy as our Founder is truly remarkable,” said Board President Patricia Buckley. “Her tireless work and tremendous passion have built a vibrant, robust organization. She is an inspiring and gifted leader and will be leaving behind a solid foundation for us to continue to build upon.”

The Dress for Success Phoenix Board of Directors is appointing a transition committee led by Patricia Buckley and comprised of board members, volunteers, key stakeholders, and an executive recruiting firm to conduct the search for the next Executive Director. “We are deeply grateful for the commitment and advocacy of our Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, donors and many community partners,” Buckley said. “We are confident that the organization will continue to build bridges to success for our clients for decades to come with their continued support and generosity.”

Dress for Success Phoenix has assisted over 16,650 women since opening their doors in 2009. The mission empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Any woman referred by a community partner is eligible for free of charge programs and services. Dress for Success Phoenix is an independent 501c3 non-profit organization and an affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide. All funds are raised locally and make a local impact.

dressforsuccess.org

