Dress for Success Innovates with Online Peleton Raffle
Posted By Frontdoors Media on September 24, 2020
The Event: Change the Cycle Peleton Raffle
The Cause: Dress for Success Phoenix
Sponsor: Scott & Keely Caul
Event Date: $100 raffle sales were available throughout July and the winner was announced on August 3, 2020
Dollars Raised: $18,000+
Innovative Results: The money raised for the raffle has provided Ashley with the resources she needs to be successful. She came to see us in June for an interview suit and she got the job! She came back in August and we provided her with a week’s worth of clothing.
Photos Courtesy of Dress for Success Phoenix