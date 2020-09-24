Dress for Success Innovates with Online Peleton Raffle

Raffle Winner Sandra Luna with her new Peleton

The Event: Change the Cycle Peleton Raffle

The Cause: Dress for Success Phoenix

Sponsor: Scott & Keely Caul

Event Date: $100 raffle sales were available throughout July and the winner was announced on August 3, 2020

Dollars Raised: $18,000+

Innovative Results: The money raised for the raffle has provided Ashley with the resources she needs to be successful. She came to see us in June for an interview suit and she got the job! She came back in August and we provided her with a week’s worth of clothing.

Photos Courtesy of Dress for Success Phoenix