Domestic Violence Shelter Awarded More Than $400,000 for Human Trafficking Housing Project

Myriah Moon

New Life Center, one of the largest domestic violence shelters in the country, has been awarded a federal grant of $401,818 by the United States Department of Justice to launch the Transitional Housing for Victims of Human Trafficking in Maricopa County project.

This grant will provide short-term housing aid between six and 24 months for human trafficking victims. Assistance will cover rental fees, utilities, and other related expenses like security deposits and relocation costs. Victims will also have access to financial support in locating permanent housing, securing employment, occupational training, and counseling.

“Funding for this project will help to alleviate the lack of supportive housing for victims of human trafficking by providing these needed interventions, resources and related support services,” said Myriah Mhoon, CEO of New Life Center. “With this grant, we are hoping to support survivors as they heal after being victims of this traumatic crime. By helping to establish independence, they can begin to rebuild their lives.”

In January, the shelter launched a three-year program that includes research, screening, referrals and training. The program’s goal is to increase the awareness, availability, and access of high-quality comprehensive services for victims.

The grant, which comes from the Office for Victims of Crime, a component of the Office of Justice Programs, will also serve to help shelter advocates collaborate with, and train, local partners to ensure that trafficking victims are identified as well as collect data to determine if the program is meeting its goals and objectives.

Both the grant and the program are central to New Life Center’s commitment to create the most effective, trauma-informed practices for helping survivors heal from the effects of violence and abuse.

“This is a community effort and we are committed and open to always working with partners across many disciplines of response,” Mhoon said. “The grant will help further our objectives to make resources for victims accessible and effective.”

NewLifeCtr.org