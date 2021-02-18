Dog Haus Opens Tempe Location

Dog Haus, known for its gourmet all-beef hot dogs and handcrafted sausages with fun and unique toppings served on Hawaiian rolls, is opening its fifth Arizona location at the Watermark in Tempe on Feb. 20.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Dog Haus’ one-of-a-kind creations to Tempe,” said franchisee Jeron Boemer. “Our incredible team is looking forward to welcoming the community and serving our signature menu to fans and newbies alike.”

The 2,400-square-foot restaurant will feature big-screen televisions, a full bar with 24 beers on tap, including local craft favorites, and the brand’s signature Haus Cocktails. All safety protocols will be followed.

Dog Haus’ menu includes hot dogs, sausages, burgers, shakes, sides, the Bad Mutha Clucka chicken sandwich and plant-based sausages and burgers.

Dog Haus has a national partnership through its chef collaboration series with No Kid Hungry, which aims to end childhood hunger in America. The Tempe location is donating 20 percent of sales from its grand opening weekend to the Tempe Diablos, which has provided leadership and resources to local youth for more than 50 years.

To celebrate Dog Haus Tempe’s grand opening, the restaurant is providing 20 lucky fans with a free Haus Dog every week through the remainder of 2021. To enter for a chance to win, text “Tempe” to 31996 through March 7. Click here to learn more.

The new restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner. For more information, visit tempe.doghaus.com.