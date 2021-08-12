- Waymo Hits the Road to Address Needs of AZCENDPosted 3 days ago
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to Award $400,000 to Tackle Diabetes in ArizonaPosted 3 days ago
- Dinnertime Heroes WantedPosted 3 days ago
- Drive-Thru Back-to-School Event Helps Hundreds of Disadvantaged KidsPosted 1 week ago
- Scottsdale Fashion Square Gets Back 2 Cool for School While Partnering With Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central ArizonaPosted 1 week ago
- Cancer Support Community Arizona Opening Northern Arizona OfficePosted 2 weeks ago
Dinnertime Heroes Wanted
Ronald McDonald House® Welcomes Back Volunteers
Fresh, home-cooked meals show families love at Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central and Northern Arizona (RMHCCNAZ). So the nonprofit has announced that it is welcoming back volunteer dinner groups, known as Dinnertime Heroes, to provide nightly meals to families who call the House their home-away-from-home.
Volunteers prepare dinner at RMHCCNAZ’s three Valley Houses (Roanoke in Central Phoenix, Cambridge on the campus of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and Dobson on the campus of Banner Children’s at Desert) seven nights a week, 365 days a year.
“Our Dinnertime Heroes are the heart of Ronald McDonald House,” said RMHCCNAZ CEO Kerry Schulman. RMHCCNAZ provides comfort for children and families traveling to the Valley to treat serious, often life-threatening illnesses and injuries. At no charge, families stay for days, weeks, sometimes months while their child receives care. “Having a warm meal after a long day gives families a sense of normalcy so they can focus on what’s most important — caring for their child.”
All volunteers must be fully vaccinated and will be required to wear masks and show their vaccine card or a photo of their vaccine card when they check in to volunteer. At this time, volunteer groups are limited to four vaccinated volunteers. For more information or to sign up for a date to prepare dinner, contact Adam Smith at 602-798-5093 or asmith@rhccnaz.org.