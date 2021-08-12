Dinnertime Heroes Wanted

Volunteers help at Ronald McDonald House

Fresh, home-cooked meals show families love at Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central and Northern Arizona (RMHCCNAZ). So the nonprofit has announced that it is welcoming back volunteer dinner groups, known as Dinnertime Heroes, to provide nightly meals to families who call the House their home-away-from-home.

Volunteers prepare dinner at RMHCCNAZ’s three Valley Houses (Roanoke in Central Phoenix, Cambridge on the campus of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and Dobson on the campus of Banner Children’s at Desert) seven nights a week, 365 days a year.

“Our Dinnertime Heroes are the heart of Ronald McDonald House,” said RMHCCNAZ CEO Kerry Schulman. RMHCCNAZ provides comfort for children and families traveling to the Valley to treat serious, often life-threatening illnesses and injuries. At no charge, families stay for days, weeks, sometimes months while their child receives care. “Having a warm meal after a long day gives families a sense of normalcy so they can focus on what’s most important — caring for their child.”

All volunteers must be fully vaccinated and will be required to wear masks and show their vaccine card or a photo of their vaccine card when they check in to volunteer. At this time, volunteer groups are limited to four vaccinated volunteers. For more information or to sign up for a date to prepare dinner, contact Adam Smith at 602-798-5093 or asmith@rhccnaz.org.

