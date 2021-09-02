Dine Out and Help Out During Arizona Restaurant Week

BKD’s Backyard Joint in Chandler is one of more than 120 restaurants participating in Arizona Restaurant Week Sept. 17-26.

During Arizona Restaurant Week, diners can enjoy prix-fixe menus at more than 120 restaurants across the Valley.

In addition to providing a chance to experience delicious cuisine at a variety of restaurants while supporting the hospitality industry, fall Arizona Restaurant Week offers an easy way to help local families. In conjunction with fall Arizona Restaurant Week, which runs September 17-26, the Arizona Restaurant Association is partnering with HonorHealth’s Desert Mission to collect donations to fund its food bank, early childhood learning center and adult day program.

Donations can be made online at ArizonaRestaurantWeek.com/donate. Diners can also donate through a QR code they will receive with their bill when dining at eateries participating in Arizona Restaurant Week.

“It is a sad reality that one in four children don’t have reliable access to nutritious and affordable foods,” said Jared Langkilde, president and CEO of HonorHealth Foundation. “Community donations ensure vulnerable families across the Valley get the support they need to eliminate food insecurity and increase overall health.”

“Our partnership with HonorHealth Foundation aligns with our longtime mission of advocacy and support of people right here in our community. It’s vital that we shift the focus to the individuals most in need right now. Through HonorHealth community programs, we can do this and everyone can help,” said Steve Chucri, president and CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association.

In addition to $33 and $44 multi-course menus, some restaurants participating in Arizona Restaurant Week will have a $55 option for an elevated dining experience. Make your Arizona Restaurant Week reservation early as they tend to book up quickly.

To view participating restaurants and menus, visit arizonarestaurantweek.com.

