Diaper Bank of Central Arizona Aids Families, Asks for Support During COVID-19

Volunteers at a recent diaper distribution event

The nonprofit Diaper Bank of Central Arizona has completed two large distributions to partner agencies providing 345,800 diapers and 226,000 wipes since the pandemic began.

While these numbers are impressive, the demand from partner agencies is actually much higher given the number of families showing up at their doorsteps, so the organization is asking for additional support.

Each year the Diaper Bank of Central Arizona — Phoenix’s only diaper bank — provides hundreds of thousands of diapers to various critical Valley of the Sun nonprofits, including UMOM, The Salvation Army, Helen’s Hope Chest, as well as many other large and small agencies.

With more 630,000 Arizonans having lost jobs since the start of the pandemic, many of these agencies have witnessed a surge in families looking for help with basic necessities. As a result, the organization has launched a COVID-19 Relief Drive that will run through the end of September.

The goal of the effort is to raise $15,000 to buy approximately 100,000 diapers. There are two ways the public can get involved:

• Visit the Diaper Bank of Central Arizona website and make an online donation that also qualifies for the AZ Charitable Tax Credit.

• Drop off an extra unused baby or adult diapers at one of our drop off locations around town, which can be found here.

diaperbankaz.org