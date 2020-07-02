Desert Foundation Auxiliary Announces 26 Debutantes for 2020 at Annual Mother-Daughter Tea via Zoom

- Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Awards $500K to Heard MuseumPosted 23 hours ago
On June 10, the Desert Foundation Auxiliary (DFA) held its annual Mother-Daughter Tea in a virtual format for the first time in its 55-year history. The traditional tea is typically held in a member’s home, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety, the event took place via Zoom.
During the meeting, DFA president Colleen Katz welcomed the 26 Desert Debutantes and their mothers. The presentation included the history of DFA, which was founded in 1965, along with the many traditions the organization still adheres to today.
Before the event each debutante was sent a personalized basket filled with gifts along with a long-stemmed white rose with the DFA traditional turquoise ribbon for their mothers.
At this time, the Desert Foundation Auxiliary plans to host the 55th Annual Desert Ball on Tues., Dec. 22 at The Phoenician Resort. Proceeds from the Ball will benefit Saving Amy.
This year’s Desert Debutantes are:
Christine Marie Arendt
Grace Taylor Coffeen
Ellen Amelia Dannerbeck
Katherine Ann Douglas
Madelaine Sage Feldman
Megan Ashley Gage
Sofia Rose Garber
Katherine Maclean Getz
Lindsley Marisa Gifford
Cristina Jane Glascock
Erin Nicole Hannen
Caroline Louise Hink
Zayla Marie Jacobsen
Caroline Hope Liebes
Megan Meta Marty
Samantha Michelle Maxwell
Gabrielle Louise Odinet
Sophia Marie Ohanian
Madison Marie Osmussen
Kirsten Elisa Peterson
Grace Rebecca Posorske
Kenzie Marion Riddell
Cassandra Anne Seminoff
Caroline Price Tetlow
Madeline Rose Walker
Katie Rae Weigel