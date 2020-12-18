Delta Dental of Arizona COVID-19 Relief Funding Expected to Top $10 Million

Delta Dental announced its COVID-19 relief efforts are expected to reach $1.1 billion by early 2021, including more than $10 million in Arizona.

Since March, Delta Dental of Arizona and its Foundation has committed $9.5 million to assist local communities and further its mission of improving lives by promoting optimal oral health, with more than $500,000 in relief still planned for early 2021. This includes in all regions across Arizona, including Northern, Central and Southern cities.

Key areas of relief include:

A 50% premium credit on the June invoice for more than 2,900 group dental customers

Rate freezes for approximately 650 small- to medium-sized businesses renewing their PPO dental/and or vision plans

Claims advances of up to $50,000 for network dental offices

A $500,000 donation to Arizona’s 23 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs)

30,000 toothbrushes and paste donated to homeless shelters across the state

More than $1.7 Million in 2020 and 2021 Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation grants

“The commitments made by the Delta Dental companies to support our customers, providers and communities throughout the pandemic are part of a dedicated and unwavering effort to fulfill our mission of advancing the oral health of all Americans,” said Wells Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Delta Dental companies have been continuously working to support customers, dentists, not-for-profits, and health centers across the country to ensure patients can receive the care they need now and in the future. Additionally, Delta Dental was instrumental in ensuring access to federal funding for dentists as they navigated office closure mandates resulting from the pandemic. Through the success of Delta Dental’s advocacy, dentists were included on a list of providers eligible for much-needed federal relief funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Delta Dental companies have also launched a wide range of other programs and funding initiatives to support America’s oral and overall health. Examples of this work include providing critical funding to safety–net dental clinics, not-for-profits focused on health and wellness, and food banks, among many other efforts.

