Dancer Erin Reynolds Selected as the Next Grand Canyon Artist in Residence

Grand Canyon Conservancy announced that dancer Erin Reynolds from Southern California will be the next Artist in Residence at Grand Canyon National Park. Reynolds will live and work at the park from Sept. 27–Nov. 5.

Reynolds grew up dancing in a small town in rural California. She has an AA in dance and an AS in chemistry from Cabrillo College, a BA in dance and performance studies from UC Berkeley and an MFA in dance from California State University, Long Beach. Reynolds is currently the co-artistic director of the collaborative dance performance groups E&C and Bare Outlines, the artistic director of Erin Reynolds Performances and an ongoing collaborator with Heather Barker and the Immersive Design Research Lab. She is a lecturer for the dance department at California State University, Long Beach and researches the intersections between performance, new media and public space.

“Dance is a format in which every single person already exists and thrives, but that is often lost in subtlety; we move more than we speak, yet we often miss the importance of simple movement,” said Reynolds. “While in residence at Grand Canyon National Park, I hope to witness and showcase how human movement is integral to people’s relationship to land and imagine a world where people have a better understanding of movement, and thereby better control over the outcomes it creates.”

The jury for the Artist in Residence Program was impressed by Reynolds’ use of surface in her choreography, the interesting scores she set her work to, her professional videography and her extensive track record as a dancer and choreographer.

The purpose of the Artist in Residence Program is to inspire a truly diverse group of artists to express their lived experiences of Grand Canyon and to contribute to the cultural and aesthetic legacy of this Natural Wonder and its related communities. The program grants time and resources to facilitate professional artists’ abilities to pursue enhanced on-site projects at the canyon. This format allows the artist to contribute to our fundamental understanding of the canyon’s landscape through exploration and collaboration for outcomes that will defy traditional concepts of what artistic practices can reveal.

