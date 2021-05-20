Dan Shufelt, President & CEO of Arizona Helping Hands, Announces Retirement

Dan Shufelt. Photo courtesy of ComfortCases.Org

Dan Shufelt, the president and CEO of Arizona Helping Hands, will be retiring after seven years leading the organization.

“It’s time to move on to another phase in my life, taking pride in all that has been accomplished at Arizona Helping Hands during my tenure,” Shufelt said. “I have loved every minute, but it’s time for me to focus on myself and my family; to enjoy opportunities with my wife, daughters and grandchildren.”

Jay R. Spector, chairman of the Arizona Helping Hands board of directors, said the nonprofit celebrates Shufelt’s many accomplishments while serving as president and CEO. “Under his leadership, Arizona Helping Hands has grown to become the largest provider of essential needs to children in foster care, providing more than 17,000 beds and cribs to children across Arizona,” Spector said.

The organization has appointed chief operating officer Jodie M. Sprayberry as interim president and CEO. Sprayberry joined Arizona Helping Hands more than three years ago and has served in various leadership capacities. “Having Jodie step into the role will provide the needed leadership and organizational continuity to the staff, the families we serve, as well as our numerous volunteers and supporters. The board will work closely with Jodie and the staff and will launch a search for a permanent president and CEO over the next few months,” Spector said.

To learn more about Arizona Helping Hands, visit azhelpinghands.org.