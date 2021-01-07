D-Backs Announce Winning Schools in $100,000 School Challenge

Posted By on January 6, 2021

With students returning to classrooms – both online and in person this week – the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation announced today the 20 winning schools in the “D-backs $100,000 School Challenge,” presented by University of Phoenix.

With more than 250 submissions from Arizona schools, the winning grants come from all around the state and will fund projects ranging in need from school improvements to innovative educational programs.

Through the School Challenge program, the D-backs have provided more than 240 schools with grants for an overall monetary commitment of more than $1.1 million since the program launched in 2012.

Winning schools will use the grant money to satisfy an array of needs, ranging from a music technology program which combines STEM and music concepts; a Sports Content Club where students can create videos, graphic designs and similar promotions to highlight the hundreds of student athletes on campus; and a Construction Class to design and build an outdoor space using STEM concepts complete with solar panel shade areas. 

Additional projects include updating school library programs, a cooking class focused on healthy eating, a community garden, equipment for science experiments and additional technology to assist with distance learning.

“The School Challenge is a longstanding part of our partnership with the D-backs,” said University of Phoenix Provost & Chief Academic Officer John Woods. “Together we get to support teachers and schools who apply for grants to do innovative things that improve education across the entire state of Arizona. I’m always amazed by the great ideas put forth by Arizona’s teachers and proud to partner with the D-backs in support of those efforts.”

All public, private and nonprofit charter schools, Grades K-12 were eligible and the winning schools sought to bring in funds to assist in one of four categories: educational programs, innovation and technology, nutrition and fitness and school/campus improvements. The winning schools were:

SchoolProgram Name/PurposeLocationCategory
Case Grande Middle SchoolCGMS Devices for Digital LearningCase GrandeInnovation/Technology
Chaparral Elementary SchoolLeveled Readers to Engage Young ReadersPhoenixEducational Programs
Choice Learning AcademyImaginerium – Makers Gonna Make!PhoenixEducational Programs
Cottonwood Community School K-8Farm to Fork Community GardenCottonwoodNutrition/Fitness
Cottonwood Community School K-8Comprehensive Music ProgramCottonwoodEducational Programs
East Valley Institute of TechnologyLaptops for Automotive Technology ProgramMesaInnovation/Technology
Faith North Early Childhood Learning CenterOutdoor Learning ImprovementsPhoenixCampus Improvements
Flora Thew Elementary SchoolMovement and Exercise for Special Ed studentsTempeNutrition/Fitness
Fort Mojave Elementary SchoolDevice DriveFort MohaveInnovation/Technology
Freedom Elementary SchoolSchool LibraryBuckeyeEducational Programs
Gila Ridge High SchoolSports Content Creators in the MakingYumaInnovation/Technology
Phoenix Day School for the DeafLife SkillsPhoenixEducational Programs
Pima JTEDConstruction Class (Star Improvement)TucsonCampus Improvements
Sanders Middle SchoolScience DepartmentSandersEducational Programs
T.G. Barr Elementary SchoolTechnology & Music in HarmonyPhoenixInnovation/Technology
Toltecalli High SchoolCommunity GardenTucsonCampus Improvements
V.H. Lassen Elementary SchoolCommunity PantryPhoenixNutrition/Fitness
W.F. Killip Elementary SchoolCooking ClubFlagstaffNutrition/Fitness
Walker Butte K-8Outdoor Ecosystems & Biological PhenomenonSan Tan ValleyCampus Improvements
Wilson Elementary SchoolCommunity CodingPhoenixInnovation/Technology

The $100,000 School Challenge is part of the organization’s overall charitable efforts and in 2020, the team and its charitable arm, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, surpassed $70 million in combined donations since their inception in 1998.

