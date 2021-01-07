D-Backs Announce Winning Schools in $100,000 School Challenge

With students returning to classrooms – both online and in person this week – the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation announced today the 20 winning schools in the “D-backs $100,000 School Challenge,” presented by University of Phoenix.

With more than 250 submissions from Arizona schools, the winning grants come from all around the state and will fund projects ranging in need from school improvements to innovative educational programs.

Through the School Challenge program, the D-backs have provided more than 240 schools with grants for an overall monetary commitment of more than $1.1 million since the program launched in 2012.

Winning schools will use the grant money to satisfy an array of needs, ranging from a music technology program which combines STEM and music concepts; a Sports Content Club where students can create videos, graphic designs and similar promotions to highlight the hundreds of student athletes on campus; and a Construction Class to design and build an outdoor space using STEM concepts complete with solar panel shade areas.

Additional projects include updating school library programs, a cooking class focused on healthy eating, a community garden, equipment for science experiments and additional technology to assist with distance learning.

“The School Challenge is a longstanding part of our partnership with the D-backs,” said University of Phoenix Provost & Chief Academic Officer John Woods. “Together we get to support teachers and schools who apply for grants to do innovative things that improve education across the entire state of Arizona. I’m always amazed by the great ideas put forth by Arizona’s teachers and proud to partner with the D-backs in support of those efforts.”

All public, private and nonprofit charter schools, Grades K-12 were eligible and the winning schools sought to bring in funds to assist in one of four categories: educational programs, innovation and technology, nutrition and fitness and school/campus improvements. The winning schools were:

School Program Name/Purpose Location Category Case Grande Middle School CGMS Devices for Digital Learning Case Grande Innovation/Technology Chaparral Elementary School Leveled Readers to Engage Young Readers Phoenix Educational Programs Choice Learning Academy Imaginerium – Makers Gonna Make! Phoenix Educational Programs Cottonwood Community School K-8 Farm to Fork Community Garden Cottonwood Nutrition/Fitness Cottonwood Community School K-8 Comprehensive Music Program Cottonwood Educational Programs East Valley Institute of Technology Laptops for Automotive Technology Program Mesa Innovation/Technology Faith North Early Childhood Learning Center Outdoor Learning Improvements Phoenix Campus Improvements Flora Thew Elementary School Movement and Exercise for Special Ed students Tempe Nutrition/Fitness Fort Mojave Elementary School Device Drive Fort Mohave Innovation/Technology Freedom Elementary School School Library Buckeye Educational Programs Gila Ridge High School Sports Content Creators in the Making Yuma Innovation/Technology Phoenix Day School for the Deaf Life Skills Phoenix Educational Programs Pima JTED Construction Class (Star Improvement) Tucson Campus Improvements Sanders Middle School Science Department Sanders Educational Programs T.G. Barr Elementary School Technology & Music in Harmony Phoenix Innovation/Technology Toltecalli High School Community Garden Tucson Campus Improvements V.H. Lassen Elementary School Community Pantry Phoenix Nutrition/Fitness W.F. Killip Elementary School Cooking Club Flagstaff Nutrition/Fitness Walker Butte K-8 Outdoor Ecosystems & Biological Phenomenon San Tan Valley Campus Improvements Wilson Elementary School Community Coding Phoenix Innovation/Technology

The $100,000 School Challenge is part of the organization’s overall charitable efforts and in 2020, the team and its charitable arm, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, surpassed $70 million in combined donations since their inception in 1998.

