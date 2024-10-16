Fall into Pumpkin Spice Season

Enjoy seasonal menu options at Valley restaurants

As Valley temperatures cool slightly, fall is upon us, which means it is pumpkin spice season. Several Valley restaurants are offering seasonal food and drink options featuring festive autumn flavors.

Kona Grill, North Phoenix and Gilbert

Pumpkin spice margarita featuring tequila, pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice

Pumpkin mocha martini with vodka, pumpkin spice RumChata, nitro-infused espresso, crème de cacao and pumpkin spice

Duck empanadas with roasted pumpkin and jalapeño bacon jam

Lobster and pumpkin ravioli with asparagus, mushrooms and lemon cream sauce

Over Easy, 16 Arizona locations

Pumpkin French toast with housemade pumpkin bread and gingersnap streusel

Pumpkin chai latte with pumpkin puree and cold brew

Pumpkin spice martini with vanilla vodka, cold brew, espresso liqueur, Irish cream and cinnamon

The Sicilian Baker, Chandler, Phoenix and Peoria

Pumpkin spice cannoli featuring sweet ricotta cream with pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice

Pumpkin mousse cake topped with pumpkin cream cheese mousse

STK, Old Town Scottsdale