Oct. 16, 2024

Fall into Pumpkin Spice Season

Enjoy seasonal menu options at Valley restaurants

As Valley temperatures cool slightly, fall is upon us, which means it is pumpkin spice season. Several Valley restaurants are offering seasonal food and drink options featuring festive autumn flavors.

Kona Grill, North Phoenix and Gilbert

  • Pumpkin spice margarita featuring tequila, pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice
  • Pumpkin mocha martini with vodka, pumpkin spice RumChata, nitro-infused espresso, crème de cacao and pumpkin spice
  • Duck empanadas with roasted pumpkin and jalapeño bacon jam
  • Lobster and pumpkin ravioli with asparagus, mushrooms and lemon cream sauce

 

Over Easy, 16 Arizona locations

  • Pumpkin French toast with housemade pumpkin bread and gingersnap streusel
  • Pumpkin chai latte with pumpkin puree and cold brew
  • Pumpkin spice martini with vanilla vodka, cold brew, espresso liqueur, Irish cream and cinnamon

 

 

 

The Sicilian Baker, Chandler, Phoenix and Peoria

  • Pumpkin spice cannoli featuring sweet ricotta cream with pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice
  • Pumpkin mousse cake topped with pumpkin cream cheese mousse

 

 

 

 

 

STK, Old Town Scottsdale

  • Pumpkin bourbon smash featuring pumpkin puree, fresh lemon and orange bitters
  • Pumpkin ravioli and king crab with sage butter and champagne confit mushrooms
  • American Masami bone marrow with pumpkin spice bacon marmalade
  • Pumpkin and potato gratin with gruyere and maple butter
  • Pumpkin pie with candied pecans, salted caramel and bourbon whipped cream

 

 

In Memory of Nancy Silver: Frontdoors Magazine Cover Story, April 2018

Kitchen Doors: Restaurant Road Trip

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Tradition

Cover Story: Building, Surviving, Thriving

