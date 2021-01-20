Creighton University Receives $25M Grant for Global Scholars Program in Phoenix, Omaha

Creighton President Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, PhD with Creighton Board of Trustees chairman Mike McCarthy

Creighton University, which is building a new health sciences campus in central Phoenix, has received a $25 million gift from an anonymous foundation to establish the Arrupe Global Scholars and Partnerships Program.

The gift will support 10 cohorts of 12 students from Creighton’s medical programs in both Phoenix and Omaha over 10 years, beginning in the fall of 2022. Named for the Rev. Pedro Arrupe, SJ, founder of the Jesuit Refugee Service, the program seeks to improve the health and well-being of the international poor and educate future servant-leader physicians.

Under the new program, Arrupe Global Scholars will earn a medical degree while working alongside international health care workers and Creighton faculty on multiyear projects aimed at addressing significant health challenges in locations around the world. Throughout their tenure, Arrupe Global Scholars will engage other intensive programmatic elements to shape their formation as women and men of service, their skills as medical doctors, and their understanding of global health concerns as aspiring leaders in the field.

In addition, the Arrupe Global Partnerships Program will pair Creighton faculty with in-country health care workers to address local clinical education needs and to design development programs to enhance the knowledge and skills of local providers through further training at Creighton’s Omaha and Phoenix campuses.

Creighton President Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson and Creighton Board of Trustees chairman Mike McCarthy worked with the anonymous foundation to design a program that will make an immediate and measurable impact on global health and can be sustained for years to come.

“I am grateful to Mike McCarthy, who was integral in securing this momentous gift, and to the anonymous foundation whose generosity will make a measurable impact on the global poor while allowing Creighton to better live out its mission,” Hendrickson said. “True to their namesake, Arrupe Global Scholars, and faculty in Arrupe Global Partnerships, will become the inspiring change agents the world needs.”

“I share the gratitude of Fr. Hendrickson and the entire Creighton community for this remarkable gift and am confident that it will be a catalyst for even more opportunities moving forward,” McCarthy said. “The program will provide bright students the foundation they need to become the successful global health leaders of the future.”

Creighton’s new $100 million, 180,000-square-foot Health Sciences – Phoenix Campus is scheduled to open for classes in fall 2021 in midtown Phoenix. Within the next few years, Creighton expects to enroll more than 900 students at its Phoenix campus, which, combined with the University’s Omaha campus, would make Creighton University the largest Catholic health professions educator in the United States.

The inaugural cohort of Arrupe Global Scholars is projected to begin in fall 2022 following a two-week orientation at the Institute for Latin American Concern in the Dominican Republic, where Creighton has had a presence for nearly five decades.

The Creighton University School of Medicine will recruit students for both Omaha and Phoenix campuses based on academic achievement, past service to the poor, previous international experience, and interest in pursuing a career in global service.

creighton.edu