Cox donates technology for First Place AZ adults with autism and neurodiversities

Cox awarded First Place® AZ a $35,000 grant funding an Alexa smart device for each resident living at the innovative apartment community.

The Cox grant will also fund new, soon-to-be-deployed iPads for First Place residents that can further enhance their transition to independence through technology. Cox is the communications provider for First Place–Phoenix, with broadband connections that power the residents’ devices, as well as services for the First Place staff of providers and educators.

“Supporting young adults and individuals with different abilities of all ages through technology is a great honor for Cox,” said Susan Anable, vice president of public affairs, Cox Southwest Region. “We are thrilled to have been there for First Place from the start at the groundbreaking and more recently through major employment initiatives for their residents.”

In a time when routines are disrupted by COVID-19 and the ability to provide in-home support is not always possible, Cox wants to ensure First Place residents are supported with new technologies helping them learn and grow in their independence and confidence.

Denise D. Resnik, founder, president and CEO of First Place AZ, reports that the property currently serves as home to more than 50 people with autism.

The staff at First Place have spent time teaching residents how to best engage with their Alexas, customizing the devices based on each resident’s particular needs.

“The combination of high touch and high tech is a winning combination,” said Resnik. “Alexa is allowing our residents and staff to grow in exciting ways.”

firstplaceaz.org