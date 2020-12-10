COPA Health Foundation Gala a Success with More Than 40 Virtual Teams

Share
Posted By on December 10, 2020
CEO Dr. Shar Najafi-Piper

The Event: COPA Cares Virtual Gala

The Cause: COPA Health Foundation

Event Date: October 1, 2020

Event Chair: Kim Pangle-Smith

Leading Gala Sponsors: Greenberg-Traurig, Magellan Health, Banner University Health Plans, Mercy Care, ACMI, United Healthcare, Forever Young Foundation, Enterprise Fleet Management, P2 Performance Plus, USI Insurance Services, The Mahoney Group & The Schneck Group and Merrill Lynch

Dollars raised: $220,000

Notable Moments: During the fast-moving hour filled with individuals and organizations raising money to help those served by COPA Health, CEO Dr. Shar Najafi-Piper presented an overview of expanded direction, client service and integrated healthcare expansion. Viewers learned about COPA Cares for Staff—a program designed to help staff through difficult COVID times and virtually met key members of the COPA Health team. Giveaways, a lively raffle featuring a virtual wine cellar package and paddle raise capped the evening festivities.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.

Photos Courtesy of COPA Health & Frontdoors Media

Bianca Bono of 12 News opened the program
Jamie Levine, Event Co-Host
Dr. Don Fowls, Board Chairman
Kim Pangle-Smith, Gala Chair
The 40+ Fundraising Teams on Display via FundDuel
Ana Aja, Co-Host
The Virtual Wine Cellar Package
Behind the Scenes at the Virtual Studio at the Montelucia
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.