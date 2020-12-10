- Arizona Human Society Receives $300,000 Mobile Veterinary Clinic From Banfield FoundationPosted 19 hours ago
COPA Health Foundation Gala a Success with More Than 40 Virtual Teams
The Event: COPA Cares Virtual Gala
The Cause: COPA Health Foundation
Event Date: October 1, 2020
Event Chair: Kim Pangle-Smith
Leading Gala Sponsors: Greenberg-Traurig, Magellan Health, Banner University Health Plans, Mercy Care, ACMI, United Healthcare, Forever Young Foundation, Enterprise Fleet Management, P2 Performance Plus, USI Insurance Services, The Mahoney Group & The Schneck Group and Merrill Lynch
Dollars raised: $220,000
Notable Moments: During the fast-moving hour filled with individuals and organizations raising money to help those served by COPA Health, CEO Dr. Shar Najafi-Piper presented an overview of expanded direction, client service and integrated healthcare expansion. Viewers learned about COPA Cares for Staff—a program designed to help staff through difficult COVID times and virtually met key members of the COPA Health team. Giveaways, a lively raffle featuring a virtual wine cellar package and paddle raise capped the evening festivities.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.
Photos Courtesy of COPA Health & Frontdoors Media