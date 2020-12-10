COPA Health Foundation Gala a Success with More Than 40 Virtual Teams

CEO Dr. Shar Najafi-Piper

The Event: COPA Cares Virtual Gala

The Cause: COPA Health Foundation

Event Date: October 1, 2020

Event Chair: Kim Pangle-Smith

Leading Gala Sponsors: Greenberg-Traurig, Magellan Health, Banner University Health Plans, Mercy Care, ACMI, United Healthcare, Forever Young Foundation, Enterprise Fleet Management, P2 Performance Plus, USI Insurance Services, The Mahoney Group & The Schneck Group and Merrill Lynch

Dollars raised: $220,000

Notable Moments: During the fast-moving hour filled with individuals and organizations raising money to help those served by COPA Health, CEO Dr. Shar Najafi-Piper presented an overview of expanded direction, client service and integrated healthcare expansion. Viewers learned about COPA Cares for Staff—a program designed to help staff through difficult COVID times and virtually met key members of the COPA Health team. Giveaways, a lively raffle featuring a virtual wine cellar package and paddle raise capped the evening festivities.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.

Photos Courtesy of COPA Health & Frontdoors Media

Bianca Bono of 12 News opened the program

Jamie Levine, Event Co-Host

Dr. Don Fowls, Board Chairman

Kim Pangle-Smith, Gala Chair

The 40+ Fundraising Teams on Display via FundDuel

Ana Aja, Co-Host

The Virtual Wine Cellar Package