Community Survey Solicits Input on Growing Arts District

Roosevelt Row Arts District, known for its vibrant murals, locally-owned restaurants, retail stores, and one of the nation’s largest self-guided art walks, has launched a public survey seeking community feedback on the area’s evolution. The community survey aims to gauge input on the presence of the arts in the area and needs of the community from residents, visitors, artists and business owners. Feedback shared through April 30 will be incorporated into a plan to continue improving the community that serves all who enjoy the district.

Roosevelt Row Community Development Corporation is leading the survey in partnership with the Phoenix Biomedical Campus, Evans Churchill Neighborhood Association, Artlink Inc. and Wexford Science & Technology, LLC. The survey will also connect with community stakeholders who are active participants in the Roosevelt Row Arts District, such as a collaborative group of local businesses and nonprofits, the Roosevelt Row Artist Advisory Council, Downtown Voices Coalition and more.



With the evolution of art-focused activities such as First Friday, the self-guided art walk that attracted more than 25,000 guests each month before the pandemic, and the financial impact on the district’s local businesses, Roosevelt Row CDC recognized the need to gain insight from people who frequent the area on how they see the community evolving and ways they want to be involved.

“This community has seen dramatic changes in the past two decades, but nothing like what we’ve experienced recently,” said Amy Otto, executive director of Roosevelt Row CDC. “As an organization, we have had to intentionally pivot our programming this year to continue serving the needs of the artists and business owners in a meaningful way, keeping the arts at the center. This survey and the launch of our new website are two significant steps in that direction. We want to ensure the arts remain a foundational aspect to our community leading into 2021 and beyond.”

With support from Phoenix Biomedical Campus and Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, the survey is slated to canvas the downtown Phoenix community and nearby neighborhoods for more comprehensive feedback. “Input from surveys such as this are incredibly important to provide authentic insight into the growth of our city,” said David Krietor, executive director of the Phoenix Biomedical Campus and former president/CEO of Downtown Phoenix Inc. “The development of downtown Phoenix is not only informed by those who invest financially, but also by those who live here and enjoy what this community has to offer. We are excited to work with groups like Roosevelt Row CDC, Artlink Inc. and Evans Churchill Neighborhood Association to encourage this next phase of growth, with arts and culture leading the way.”

To participate in the survey or to learn more, visit survey.rooseveltrow.org or rooseveltrow.org.