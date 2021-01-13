Community Bridges, Inc. to Manage Newly Proposed Shelter at Andre House

Community Bridges, Inc., an integrated behavioral healthcare agency, will operate and manage a proposed 100-bed homeless shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness at Andre House in Phoenix.

Andre House provides services and support for the poor and people experiencing homelessness. Community Bridges will manage the intake and processing of clients and all shelter operations.

The shelter will be located in a building to be renovated adjacent to the Andre House at 213 S. 11th Ave. pending Phoenix City Council approval of a current zoning request change seeking 275 additional beds at Central Arizona Shelter Services on the Human Services Campus, just west of the Andre House.

The zoning request also includes approval for the Andre House low-barrier shelter and 200 ad hoc emergency beds during extreme weather to be located in the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room at HSC.

“Community Bridges brings tremendous experience and expertise in the management of facilities providing housing services for men and women experiencing homelessness,” said Andre House director Fr. Dan Ponisciak. “Together, we can bring much-needed support, safety and comfort for hundreds of men and women experiencing homelessness.”

Fr. Ponisciak said Andre House will pay for renovations to expand the current 5,000-square-foot building to meet City of Phoenix requirements necessary to accommodate 100 beds and will provide ongoing maintenance. City requirements include an appropriate number of showers and restrooms. The shelter also will provide laundry facilities.

Andre House will provide meals to the shelter using its existing industrial kitchen where meals are prepared each evening for hundreds of men and women experiencing homelessness.

“We look forward to partnering with Andre House in operating the proposed shelter that is so badly needed in the community,” said CBI president and CEO John Hogeboom. “Addressing homelessness and other social determinants of health are of critical need in the Valley and a need that CBI is passionate about.”

Andre House also offers laundry facilities, a clothing closet, showers, lockers and legal services.

In addition to the wide breadth of integrated behavioral health services offered by CBI, it also operates homeless-specific programs ranging from “bridge” to transitional and permanent supportive housing.

communitybridgesaz.org

andrehouse.org