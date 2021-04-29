- Stand Up and Play Foundation Donates Paragolfer to Ability360Posted 4 days ago
Colorful Childhelp Wings Fashion Show presented Online for 2021
The Event: 14th Annual Childhelp Wings Fashion Show, “A Night in Havana” benefiting Childhelp
Honorees: Celeste Hopkins (Heart of an Angel Award) & Betsy Coffeen (Helping Hands Award)
Premiere Sponsors: Harley & Lisa Barnes, Jim & Carol Hebets, the Rowe Family Foundation & JN Jewels
Event Chairs: Ashlyn Rowe & Lisa Barnes
Fashion Show Partners: Mae & Marie, Garage Boutique, Dillard’s & Beauty by Veronica
Emcee: Tara Hitchcock
Event Date: April 15, 2021
Dollars raised: $125,000
Notable Online Moment: The Zoom call with JoJo Siwa and Nia Sioux package in the live auction was swept into a bidding war, finally selling for $30,000. The online show also included special appearances from several celebrities like Cheryl Ladd, Kathie Lee Gifford, John Stamos & Kurt Warner.
Photos Courtesy of Childhelp