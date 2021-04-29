Colorful Childhelp Wings Fashion Show presented Online for 2021

Co-Chairs Ashlyn Rowe & Lisa Barnes

The Event: 14th Annual Childhelp Wings Fashion Show, “A Night in Havana” benefiting Childhelp

Honorees: Celeste Hopkins (Heart of an Angel Award) & Betsy Coffeen (Helping Hands Award)

Premiere Sponsors: Harley & Lisa Barnes, Jim & Carol Hebets, the Rowe Family Foundation & JN Jewels

Event Chairs: Ashlyn Rowe & Lisa Barnes

Fashion Show Partners: Mae & Marie, Garage Boutique, Dillard’s & Beauty by Veronica

Emcee: Tara Hitchcock

Event Date: April 15, 2021

Dollars raised: $125,000

Notable Online Moment: The Zoom call with JoJo Siwa and Nia Sioux package in the live auction was swept into a bidding war, finally selling for $30,000. The online show also included special appearances from several celebrities like Cheryl Ladd, Kathie Lee Gifford, John Stamos & Kurt Warner.

Photos Courtesy of Childhelp

Lisa Barnes & Family
Blake & Johnjay Van Es
Lady A
Beau & Cole Grady
Daisy, Amanda & Teddy Tubesing
Estee & Evalee Earnhardt
Tara Hitchcock
Carol & Jim Hebets with Michael Medoro behind the scenes
Co-Founders Sara O’Meara & Yvonne Fedderson
