Colorful Childhelp Wings Fashion Show presented Online for 2021

Notable Online Moment: The Zoom call with JoJo Siwa and Nia Sioux package in the live auction was swept into a bidding war, finally selling for $30,000. The online show also included special appearances from several celebrities like Cheryl Ladd, Kathie Lee Gifford, John Stamos & Kurt Warner.

