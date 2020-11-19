Cigna Volunteers Donate Handmade Hats

Michele Berg, community engagement lead for Cigna, and Kathy Thrasher, RN,BSN,CPN, manager of Neonatal Intensive Care for Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center

In honor of World Prematurity Day — celebrated on Nov. 17 each year — a group of Cigna volunteers recently made and donated crocheted caps for premature babies at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center. The preemie caps will provide warmth for babies facing serious health challenges.

Known as “A Common Thread,” the volunteer group started the community service project as a result of Cigna’s national partnership with the March of Dimes. Since 2014, the Arizona chapter has made and donated more than 20,000 caps to babies in neonatal intensive care units.

As a global health service company with a mission of helping to improve the health, well-being and security of the people it serves, Cigna encourages employees to positively impact the health of their local communities. Making the caps together is one way employees can give back locally to serve some of the hospital’s tiniest patients.

Shortly after starting to crochet the caps for babies in NICUs, the group decided to make caps for patients going through cancer treatment and have donated nearly 400 port pillows, shawls and cancer caps to cancer facilities across the Valley.