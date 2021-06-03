Chrysalis Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence Unveils Major Renovation

The newly renovated Chrysalis Transitional Housing Facility in Scottsdale was recently unveiled. The project, completed by Magical Builders in partnership with the Crain Family Foundation, includes the transformation of the community kitchen, family living space, computer and media area, outdoor recreational area, landscaping, lighting, painting, furniture, computers, electronics and other amenities and improvements. The estimated value of the project is more than $300,000 in monetary and in-kind donations.

The Chrysalis facility provides safe housing, safety planning and case management support for families who are victims of domestic violence and need time to work towards self-sufficiency, including vocational/educational programs and counseling.

“Magical Builders along with Crain Family Foundation has provided a miracle transformation for our families living in our transitional housing program who have fled from an abusive situations,” said Patricia Klahr, president & CEO of Chrysalis. “Everyone deserves to live in an environment that is beautiful and functional, especially when living with other families. Magical Builders listened to what we wanted and they made it happen! Smiles are all around our program.”

Magical Builders is a nonprofit formed with the mission of unifying people to advance the well-being of children and their communities. For the last 17 years, it has executed this principle by supporting the renovation and construction of dozens of youth and community facilities throughout the United States. Magical Builders frequently works with Major League Baseball, professional teams, athletes, celebrities, generous companies and individuals to make a lasting impact in communities.

Magical Builders collaborated with The Crain Family Foundation on this beautification and renovation project. Founded by retired Major League Baseball All-Star and Scottsdale resident Jesse Crain and his wife Becky, the Crain Family Foundation assists families and children in financial hardship due to unforeseen life events.

To learn more, visit noabuse.org and magicalbuildersgiving.org.