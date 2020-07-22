Cooking Competition goes Virtual for Childhelp

Mike Butcher and a special assistant in the virtual competition.

Childhelp, a Phoenix-based nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, celebrated its 25 Men Who Think They Can Cook event this year in a new, virtual fashion.

With about 60 local celebrities submitting videos of them cooking with their families and friends, this virtual event netted $70,000 for Childhelp programs and services in Arizona.

The fundraiser, spearheaded by both chapter presidents, Jill Babb of Flagstaff and Stacey Weber of Phoenix, included dishes created by notable men, women, children and families. Those that participated in this virtual event were asked to send in a five-minute video cooking their favorite meals while also sharing cooking tips, recipes, and more.

Some of the celebrity participants included comedian Bill Engvall, former Major League Baseball Player Mike Butcher, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and more. As they shared their videos on social media, they encouraged others to visit the Childhelp website and donate to their campaign page. The page with the most donations won bragging rights.

“This virtual event was a fantastic way to bring awareness to those who need some extra special attention in this current climate: the children facing abuse on a daily basis,” said Kathy Emig, Childhelp Arizona Chapter Director. “The coronavirus pandemic has caused many fundraisers to be cancelled and we have seen a 43 percent increase in our hotline calls, texts and chats just in May alone. We couldn’t be more grateful to the community leaders that stepped up to get others involved, in a fun way, to raise funds for Childhelp.”

The 25 Men Who Think They Can Cook event has been one of Childhelp’s most successful fundraisers to date. Many individuals are staying inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic so this event allowed the community to engage in a fun and safe activity while giving back to a good cause. All of the proceeds benefit Childhelp’s programs and services in Arizona.

Since 1998, the Childhelp Children’s Center of Arizona has served over 140,000 abused and neglected children by providing treatment, intervention and investigation services. The center’s programs, which directly serve abused children and their families, focus on meeting the children’s physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs. It is estimated that five children die each day from abuse and neglect in the United States, and for nearly six decades, Childhelp has worked to combat this epidemic.

childhelp.org