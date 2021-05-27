- East Valley Senior Home Sharing Program Named Winner of $250,000 Housing Security ChallengePosted 21 hours ago
Childhelp ‘Drive the Dream’ Breaks Record in the Fight Against Child Abuse
From the publisher: We received word shortly before publishing this post that Foster Friess passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
The Event: 17th Annual Drive the Dream Gala benefiting Childhelp
Honorees: Woman of the World Honoree: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson / Man of the World Honoree: Foster Friess / Nellie Jackson Honoree: SportTruckRV
Event Chair: Ivy Ciolli / Event Co-Chair: Tracy Katz
Premier & Platinum Sponsors: Mr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, VibrantDoc, NFP, The Hebets Company, Ira Gaines & Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines, Hammered Heart Foundation, The Florkiewicz Family Foundation & The Rob and Melani Walton Foundation
Entertainment: Melissa Peterman (Emcee), Flo Rida, Loren Allred, Marc Martel, John Glosson, Rosevelt Rawls and Josh Groban via a specially recorded segment.
Event Date: May 15, 2021
Venue: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Dollars Raised: $6.5 million
Notable Moments: The live auction was filled with unique items and raised $760,000! Fashion designer Zang Toi was in-person and donated a New York Fashion Week package that included a seat at his runway show, and dinner with him at one of his favorite spots! Adding to the incredible fundraising effort was the announcement by Foster & Lynn Friess to donate an incredible gift of $2 million during Foster’s award acceptance speech which was then matched by Richard & Stacie Stephenson. To say the room was filled with generosity is an understatement.
Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager except where noted.