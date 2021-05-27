Childhelp ‘Drive the Dream’ Breaks Record in the Fight Against Child Abuse

Honoree Foster Friess & Mike Ingram

From the publisher: We received word shortly before publishing this post that Foster Friess passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The Event: 17th Annual Drive the Dream Gala benefiting Childhelp

Honorees: Woman of the World Honoree: Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson / Man of the World Honoree: Foster Friess / Nellie Jackson Honoree: SportTruckRV

Event Chair: Ivy Ciolli / Event Co-Chair: Tracy Katz

Premier & Platinum Sponsors: Mr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, VibrantDoc, NFP, The Hebets Company, Ira Gaines & Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines, Hammered Heart Foundation, The Florkiewicz Family Foundation & The Rob and Melani Walton Foundation

Entertainment: Melissa Peterman (Emcee), Flo Rida, Loren Allred, Marc Martel, John Glosson, Rosevelt Rawls and Josh Groban via a specially recorded segment.

Event Date: May 15, 2021

Venue: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Dollars Raised: $6.5 million

Notable Moments: The live auction was filled with unique items and raised $760,000! Fashion designer Zang Toi was in-person and donated a New York Fashion Week package that included a seat at his runway show, and dinner with him at one of his favorite spots! Adding to the incredible fundraising effort was the announcement by Foster & Lynn Friess to donate an incredible gift of $2 million during Foster’s award acceptance speech which was then matched by Richard & Stacie Stephenson. To say the room was filled with generosity is an understatement.

Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager except where noted.

Event Co-Chair Tracy Katz & Event Chair Ivy Ciolli

Sara O’Meara, Rob & Melani Walton and Yvonne Fedderson

Emma Krokdal & Dolph Lundgren

Tawnya Bond, Zang Toi & Ivy Ciolli

Ira Gaines & Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines

Carol & Jon Kyl

Veronica & Paul Penzone

Craig Jackson & Darryl Elder of SportTruckRV

Flo Rida had everyone up and dancing to close out the event!