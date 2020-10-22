Don't miss
- Bashas’ Raises $132,000 for Families Seeking Stays at Arizona Ronald McDonald HousesPosted 1 day ago
- A 2nd Act Announces 2020 Grant RecipientsPosted 1 week ago
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Fiesta Bowl Announce Winners of Empowering Diversity ScholarshipPosted 1 week ago
- Phoenix Art Museum Reopens to Members, Celebrates With Film ReleasePosted 3 weeks ago
- Estée Lauder Leads #TimeToEndBreastCancer InitiativePosted 3 weeks ago
- The Phoenix Theatre Company Builds Outdoor Stage, Shows Will Return in November with Dionne Warwick TributePosted 4 weeks ago
Child Crisis Arizona Celebrates “Resilience, Adaptability, Perseverance” at Virtual Brunch for Love
Posted By Frontdoors Media on October 22, 2020
The Event: Brunch for Love – A Virtual Community Event
The Cause: Child Crisis Arizona
Event Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020
Top Sponsors: The Bidstrup Foundation, General Dynamics, David Lueth, Ford Motor Company, United Healthcare, Jaburg Wilk Attorneys at Law and UMB Bank and We-Ko-Pah Casino Resort.
Notable Moments: The 30-minute virtual event included an update on the agency’s work over the past 7 months including providing more than 30,000 meals through the ‘Thankful Thursday’ curbside meal delivery program. A replay of the program is available at childcrisisaz.org/brunchforlove.
Photos Courtesy of Child Crisis Arizona