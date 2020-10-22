Child Crisis Arizona Celebrates “Resilience, Adaptability, Perseverance” at Virtual Brunch for Love

Posted By on October 22, 2020
Board Chairman Larry Wilk

The Event: Brunch for Love – A Virtual Community Event

The Cause: Child Crisis Arizona

Event Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020

Top Sponsors: The Bidstrup Foundation, General Dynamics, David Lueth, Ford Motor Company, United Healthcare, Jaburg Wilk Attorneys at Law and UMB Bank and We-Ko-Pah Casino Resort.

Notable Moments: The 30-minute virtual event included an update on the agency’s work over the past 7 months including providing more than 30,000 meals through the ‘Thankful Thursday’ curbside meal delivery program. A replay of the program is available at childcrisisaz.org/brunchforlove.

Photos Courtesy of Child Crisis Arizona

Amanda & Greg Shared their Foster to Adoption Story
Torrie Taj, CEO of Child Crisis Arizona
Grandmother Jacque Royalty
Thankful Thursday Curbside Meal Program in Action
Board Member Lea Phillips
