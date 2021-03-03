Chef Stephen Jones Represents Phoenix at James Beard Foundation Taste America Virtual Event

Stephen Jones. Photo courtesy of Debby Wolvos.

For the past several years, the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America tour has made a stop in Phoenix to highlight our local culinary talent. This year’s event is virtual and will feature a takeout meal from acclaimed chef Stephen Jones of The Larder and the Delta in downtown Phoenix.

Jones attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Pasadena, California, and moved to Arizona in 2008. With experience working at Tarbell’s and Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails, where he met his wife, he is a well-respected member of the Phoenix culinary community.

“My style of cooking is pulled from multiple sources throughout my career and is rooted in treating ingredients with respect,” said Jones. “Being able to know where our food comes from, including farmers, ranchers, foragers and fishermen and women, is an amazing experience.”

You may have seen Jones on Food Network where he beat Bobby Flay with his vegan Hoppin’ John, a Southern dish with peas and rice, and won two rounds of “Guy’s Grocery Games.” One of Jones’s proudest accomplishments is being named a semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020 by the James Beard Foundation. He also cooked at the James Beard House with other Arizona chefs in 2015 and participated in the James Beard Taste America tour in 2019.

“The James Beard Foundation represents world-class in every facet of this business and philanthropy,” said Jones. “It is at the forefront of change in our business, and to be on their radar is completely humbling. I will always answer their call.”

Jones will represent Phoenix as one of several U.S. cities participating in this year’s virtual James Beard Taste America event to support independent restaurants and the industry’s recovery. For $95 per person or $175 per couple, diners will get a three-course meal paired with libations for takeout, and access to the national Taste America broadcast hosted by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit the Taste America website.