Cheers to the Chairs! Honoring Diane Might & Kolby Moffatt

Cheers to the Chairs! Diane Might & Kolby Moffatt

Barrow Neurological Foundation

How did you get involved with the Barrow Neurological Institute?

KOLBY: Barrow Neurological Institute is a world-renowned research and surgery center that we are so fortunate to have in our own backyard. I believe in their groundbreaking research and their sharing of knowledge to our institutions, resulting in better patient outcomes that stretch much farther than Phoenix. I am very honored to be a part of this amazing institution.

Why do you support Barrow Neurological Foundation?

DIANE: We recently lost our grandson to a severe neurological condition that included epilepsy and movement disorder. Our heart goes out to all who are stigmatized or suffer silently from neurological conditions. Even though we may never meet the patients who benefits from our support, we hope that the groundbreaking research, treatments and care at Barrow will give comfort to those in their hour of need.

Proudest accomplishment:

DIANE: There are several, but the one that ranks #1 is my 47-year marriage to an amazing man and our three wonderful sons, who are our best friends.

KOLBY: My husband Kenny and I have raised two amazing children into adulthood.

Surprising fact about you:

DIANE: I picked up a new sailboat in Sweden and sailed it back to the U.S. I will never forget the look on my husband’s face when I said, “Let’s sail back rather than ship it.” So, with no real ocean sailing experience, we began our journey to cross the Atlantic. Celebrating my 50th birthday in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean was certainly one I will never forget!

KOLBY: I climbed to Mt. Everest Base Camp with Kenny and our two children, Luke and Cassie. It was the most physically challenging yet rewarding experience. And so meaningful that our family accomplished this together.

Favorite quote:

DIANE: Being from a military family, it would be, “Bloom where you are planted.”

KOLBY: Ever since I was a girl, I have tried to live by the Golden Rule: “Treat others as you would like to be treated.” I’m never disappointed in myself when I follow this rule.

Secret talent:

DIANE: Not sure it’s a secret talent, but I love science and majored in chemistry. Truth be known, I am now a computer nerd. I enjoy helping charities with website management so they can better serve their constituencies.

KOLBY: I can curl my upper and lower lips at the same time. Is this a talent? I would like to think so.

