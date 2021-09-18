- Quick Bites: Join Macayo’s 75th Anniversary Festivities September 24-26Posted 4 days ago
Cheers to the Chairs: August-September 2021
A preview of the Valley’s premier philanthropic events and who’s leading these important efforts
VYTal Affair-athon
Benefiting Valley Youth Theatre
CHAIR: Risa Kostis
EVENT DATE: August 21, 2021
DETAILS: vytlive.com
Evening on the Diamond
Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation
HONORING: Mike Kennedy
EVENT DATE: September 2, 2021
DETAILS: mlb.com/dbacks/community/foundation
Wine, Women & Shoes
Benefiting Fresh Start Women’s Foundation
CHAIRS: Rayme Lofgren & Carina Lukas
EVENT DATE: September 18, 2021
DETAILS: freshstartwomen.org
Night of Hope
Benefiting Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels
CHAIRS: Elizabeth Lucas & Allie Brooks
EVENT DATE: September 18, 2021
DETAILS: amandahope.org/gala
Crozier Gala Goes to Monte Carlo
Benefitting Catholic Community Foundation
CHAIR: Justine Hurry
EVENT DATE: September 25, 2021
DETAILS: ccfphx.org/montecarlo
unMASKed — A New Way to Speakeasy
Benefitting MASK (Mothers Awareness on School-age Kids)
CHAIR: Andre Wadsworth, Jack Miller & Kimberly Cabral
EVENT DATE: October 9, 2021
DETAILS: maskmatters.org/product-category/events