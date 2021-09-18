Cheers to the Chairs: August-September 2021

Share
Posted By on September 18, 2021

A preview of the Valley’s premier philanthropic events and who’s leading these important efforts

VYTal Affair-athon
Benefiting Valley Youth Theatre
CHAIR: Risa Kostis
EVENT DATE: August 21, 2021
DETAILS: vytlive.com

Evening on the Diamond
Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation
HONORING: Mike Kennedy
EVENT DATE: September 2, 2021
DETAILS: mlb.com/dbacks/community/foundation

Wine, Women & Shoes
Benefiting Fresh Start Women’s Foundation
CHAIRS: Rayme Lofgren & Carina Lukas
EVENT DATE: September 18, 2021
DETAILS: freshstartwomen.org

Night of Hope
Benefiting Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels
CHAIRS: Elizabeth Lucas & Allie Brooks
EVENT DATE: September 18, 2021
DETAILS: amandahope.org/gala

Crozier Gala Goes to Monte Carlo
Benefitting Catholic Community Foundation
CHAIR: Justine Hurry
EVENT DATE: September 25, 2021
DETAILS: ccfphx.org/montecarlo

unMASKed — A New Way to Speakeasy
Benefitting MASK (Mothers Awareness on School-age Kids)
CHAIR: Andre Wadsworth, Jack Miller & Kimberly Cabral
EVENT DATE: October 9, 2021
DETAILS: maskmatters.org/product-category/events

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.